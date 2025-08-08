Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Chelsea are in talks over a deal for Alejandro Garnacho, sources have told ESPN.

United value the 21-year-old at around £50 million ($67m), although Chelsea believe they can negotiate a significantly lower fee.

Garnacho has been told to find a new club by United bosses and was axed from the summer tour of the United States by head coach Ruben Amorim.

He has been training away from the first team since the squad returned to Carrington on Tuesday.

The Argentina winger has made it clear that his preference is to move to Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho could leave Manchester United this summer after five years at the club. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

United rejected the chance to bid for Nicolas Jackson earlier in the summer and have since ended their search for a new striker after reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko has arrived in Manchester ahead of a proposed €85m move from Leipzig.

After sealing a deal for the 22-year-old Slovenian, United’s priority is securing an exit route for Garnacho. Sources have told ESPN that negotiations with Chelsea could accelerate quickly over the weekend.

United are also open to offers for Antony, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Højlund.

Højlund is valued at around £40m and is the subject of interest from AC Milan, but the Denmark striker has told the club that his preference is to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.