Alejandro Garnacho is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United this summer, sources have told ESPN, after he was named on the bench for the Europa League final.

United and Garnacho’s representatives are expected to have a meeting in the coming days to discuss the Argentina international’s exit during the summer transfer window, a source told ESPN.

The player is unhappy with the role he has played since the arrival of coach Ruben Amorim and he is understood to be upset at being limited to just 20 minutes during the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao on Wednesday. The club is willing to negotiate his sale if a realistic offer arrives, sources told ESPN.

The winger, according to sources, is also unhappy at how head coach Amorim managed the situation around his selection for the game.

United are open to facilitating a move for Garnacho in the summer transfer window. He was the subject of a bid from Napoli in January and there is also interest from Chelsea.

Sources have told ESPN that Garnacho’s representatives are also expecting interest from other Premier League clubs and from Saudi Arabia.

Alejandro Garnacho could have played his final game for Manchester United. Getty

United are keen to offload Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony in the summer.

Receiving a significant fee for Garnacho — who counts as an academy graduate in terms of Profit and Sustainability (PSR) terms — would also boost the funds available for Amorim to reshape his squad ahead of next season.

United’s finances have come under renewed scrutiny after they missed out on a potential £100 million ($135m) Champions League payday by losing the Europa League final.

Garnacho has scored 11 goals in 57 appearances this season — his best individual campaign since making his senior debut in 2022.

He was dropped by Amorim for the derby against Manchester City in December, but became a key player for the Portuguese coach during the second half of the season.

Garnacho started 14 games in a row between Mar. 6 and May. 8, including both legs of the Europa League round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal.

But after missing a chance during the 4-1 win over Athletic Club in the semifinal second leg, he was named as a substitute for the following two league games against West Ham and Chelsea and continued on the bench for the Europa League final.