Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has revealed that Alejandro Garnacho will pay for a team dinner following his decision to walk straight to the dressing room in response to being substituted during the first half of the victory over Ipswich Town.

Amorim said he would “talk” with Garnacho following the incident at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The United manager said the 20-year-old instigated a meeting at Carrington on Thursday and that after he pays for dinner for his teammates — an informal punishment — the matter will be closed.

“He came to me,” Amorim told a news conference on Friday. “It was funny because the next day he came to my office. I did some investigation, he went to the dressing room to change his clothes because he was wet. He watched the game, not on the bench, and at the end of the game he was there and went home.

Alejandro Garnacho has scored three goals for Manchester United this season.

“So it’s not an issue. But at a big club like Manchester United everything is important and perception is important. He is going to pay for a dinner for all the team and that is it.”

Garnacho was substituted early as part of Amorim’s reshuffle to deal with Patrick Dorgu’s red card.

The United boss said the Argentinian will be available for selection for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Fulham on Sunday, although he will first have to fight off an injury he picked up against Ipswich.

“He has a knock,” Amorim said. “When he went to shoot he was blocked inside the box. I expect him to be ready but we will see. He is a young kid that will learn. The important thing is that the next morning he was speaking with me. We need to see the small things in walking out to the pitch. The players have to understand the perception here was really important.

“I think he understands. They read everything, all the small things. I know the players quite well. I understand they are frustrated. He was subbed, he was playing well. I am just trying to help them to be better players.”