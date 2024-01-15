Alex de Minaur is not feeling the weight of public expectation after kicking off his first Australian Open campaign as a top-10 player.

Key points: De Minaur defeated Milos Raonic 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 2-0

De Minaur defeated Milos Raonic 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 2-0 Raonic was forced to retire injured in the third set

Raonic was forced to retire injured in the third set De Minaur says he’s not worried about any external pressure at the Australian Open

De Minaur is Australia’s best hope of going deep at the season-opening major and he took the first step on that journey with a win over Canadian Milos Raonic on Rod Laver Arena.

It was not the way de Minaur wanted to advance to the second round, with former world number three Raonic withdrawing early in the third set due to a hip injury.

For the record, de Minaur triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 2-0, having been given a scare when the big-serving Raonic won the opening set on the back of nine aces.

Regardless of the nature of the result, de Minaur moved through to set up a clash with Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Raonic (right) withdrew early in the third set.(Getty Images: Cameron Spencer)

De Minaur started the 2024 season in outstanding form, highlighted by his unbeaten run at the United Cup that included a win over world number one Novak Djokovic.

He also defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena last week.

His efforts while representing Australia at the United Cup were enough to lift him to a career-high ranking of 10.

The 24-year-old is the first Australian to reach the men’s top 10 since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

His ranking rise has captured the public’s imagination, with some clinging to the hope he could be the first Australian in 48 years to claim the men’s title at their home major.

But de Minaur remains undaunted, as he has gotten used to the pressure of being Australia’s top-ranked male player for some time.

“I’ve been in this situation for a couple years now,” he told his post-match media conference at Melbourne Park.

“Probably the only thing that has changed is now that I am at the ranking that I am, there’s a little bit more hype around me.

“But saying that, I haven’t changed the slightest.

“For me, I still enjoy every moment I’m here. It’s a blessing starting the year in Australia, playing in front of my home fans.

“I don’t really associate playing in Australia as nerve-wracking or more pressure. In fact, I associate it as just excitement.

“I walk out and I’ve got an unbelievable crowd behind me, so I’m very fortunate for that.”

De Minaur credits a tougher attitude on court as to why he has entered the revered top 10 on the rankings.

“I knew in the past that maybe being a defender or counter-puncher wasn’t going to beat the top guys in the world,” he said.

“I had to improve in that aspect and develop a more aggressive playing style.

“I think that’s what’s been getting me the wins against the top players.

“It obviously gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I can do this in the bigger stages and I can take it to the top players in the world.”

De Minaur has made the fourth round at the past two Australian Opens.