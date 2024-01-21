Emma Raducanu opens up on battling stomach bug after Australian Open exit
The fourth round of the Australian Open is underway with home favourite Alex De Minaur headlining the night session on the middle Sunday of the tournament against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.
Novak Djokovic cruised through to the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday, dropping just three games in a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 victory over Adrian Mannarino. The Serb will face Taylor Fritz after he overcame seventh seed Stefanos Tsisipas in four sets, while Jannik Sinner is also in the last-eight after a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov.
In the women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was a comfortable winner too, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2. US Open champion Coco Gauff will also be in the quarter-finals following a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech.
There was a major shock on Saturday as World No 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open after falling to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. British No 1 Cameron Norrie advanced to the fourth round for the first time after sealing an impressive four-set win against the 11th seed Casper Ruud.
This was a moment to remember in the match!
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 13:05
Andrey Rublev’s moment of victory:
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:52
“Massive credit to Alex. Two sets to one down, I told myself I would die to win this. It’s always tough against Alex, all of them [past matches] were dramatic. One of the fastest players, super tough to play.
“Super happy to be in the quarter-final, we’ll see what happens. I felt some pain [at the end] but it was normal after four hours, tried not to think about it and push myself. Keep fighting and we’ll see what’s going to happen.
“My head is like a scary movie! A lot of emotions, better not to be inside myself.
On playing Jannik Sinner next: “He beat me last time, looks like I’m in trouble. I’ll do my best, we’ll see what happens!”
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:41
GAME, SET AND MATCH – Andrey Rublev beats Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0
Andrey Rublev has done it! Despite the physical issues, he comes through in a marathon match!
De Minaur saves a match point with a deep volley at the net, but then Rublev hits an ace to save a break point – and whacks a forehand winner to save another!
The Aussie keeps fighting, but goes wild on the backhand on another break point. And on his second match point, De Minaur goes long to end it.
Rublev through to his 10th quarter-final (he’s never been any further) in a Grand Slam – he will face Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.
Incredible level. Match of the tournament so far!
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:31
Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6(4) 3-6 0-5 Andrey Rublev*
Despite his legs failing him, Rublev is just completely teeing off now – and every shot is going in!
He breaks to 15, slapping a forehand return which De Minaur can’t return.
Just a game away. Gosh, how quickly has this match has got away from De Minaur…
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:21
*Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6(4) 3-6 0-4 Andrey Rublev
De Minaur has a sniff in this game at 15-30 – but again Rublev’s hitting takes it away from him!
Monster shots off both wings – and he’s now just two games away!
That being said, De Minaur won’t give up and Rublev looks to be hobbling about a bit, perhaps a bit of cramp coming his way…
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:19
Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6(4) 3-6 0-3 Andrey Rublev*
Just outrageous hitting from Andrey Rublev!
The Russian cannot miss right now and although De Minaur has a chance to seal the game at 40-30 after an ace, Rublev’s fierce ball-striking just drags the game back in his favour.
On break point, De Minaur can’t get enough racket on Rublev’s backhand down the line – and he now has a double break does the Russian! He lets out a wild scream!
It’s slipping away from the Aussie No 1 here…
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:15
*Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6(4) 3-6 0-2 Andrey Rublev
Rublev holds to love – he’s found his first serve superbly in the last hour or so!
De Minaur yet to win a point in this set… is it all slipping away quickly here?
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:08
Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6(4) 3-6 0-1 Andrey Rublev*
That was near-on the perfect game from the Russian! Clean hitting, big winners and the early advantage with the world No 5.
Can the Aussie fightback?
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:06
*Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6 (5) 7-6(4) 3-6 Andrey Rublev
De Minaur can’t make any impact on Rublev’s strong serve and he holds to love.
We’re going to fifth set on Rod Laver Arena as we approach the four-hour mark!
Kieran Jackson21 January 2024 12:00