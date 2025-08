Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO — Alex Michelsen of the United States upset third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Thursday in the third round of the National Bank Open.

Michelsen is seeded 26th.

Eleventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia and No. 14 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina also advanced. Khachanov beat Emilio Nava of the United States 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, and Cerundolo topped countryman Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4.