Alex Murdaugh friend Cory Fleming sentenced for stealing millions from housekeeper

A co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney convicted of murdering his wife and son, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Tuesday for his role in a scheme to steal millions from the estate of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper. Cory Fleming was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty this year to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Fleming, a former attorney who became best friends with Murdaugh at law school, was accused of helping Murdaugh in a scheme to defraud $4.3 million in insurance money intended for the sons of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh housekeeper who died in 2018 while working at the family’s home in Colleton County, S.C.

Fleming, 54, was also held responsible for stealing settlement funds from Murdaugh client Pamela Pinckney, whose son Hakeem died after he had become a quadriplegic in a car accident.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said that Fleming was being sentenced for his “amazingly egregious conduct,” even as the judge acknowledged that the former attorney has shown remorse for his actions.

“There must be consequences for this kind of conduct,” Gergel said at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in Charleston, according to the South Carolina outlet FITSNews. “It is painful to do, but we must uphold the rule of law.”

Fleming, who still faces state charges related to the Satterfield and Pinckney cases, told the judge he had “made some terrible decisions and broke the law.”

“Today I offer the court no excuses,” he said. “I place the blame on my own shoulders.”

In addition to his prison sentence, which is on the lower end of federal sentencing guidelines for the crime, Fleming was ordered to pay roughly $102,000 in restitution, including interest. He will have three years of court-ordered supervision and probation after he’s released.

Deborah Barbier, Fleming’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. Eric Bland, an attorney for Satterfield’s family, told The Washington Post that while he was disappointed that Fleming’s actions stained the legal profession, he was satisfied that the former attorney was held accountable for his crimes.

“This sentencing says that you can’t run from justice, no matter how powerful of a family you come from or how powerful of a person you are in our state,” Bland said. “The rule of law will hunt you down and get you, and you will pay the same penalty as everyone else.”

Justin Bamberg, an attorney for Pinckney, echoed Bland’s frustration about the damage Fleming and Murdaugh, two former South Carolina lawyers, had done.

“Cory Fleming and Alex Murdaugh’s actions do not reflect the integrity and professionalism of the South Carolina Bar,” Bamberg said in a statement to The Post. “Cory’s federal sentence shows that, and I’m sure the upcoming state prosecution will end any debate about whether lawyers should be stealing client money.”

The sentencing is the latest legal development related to Murdaugh in the months after he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, in a case that drew worldwide attention.

Murdaugh was indicted in May on more than 20 counts of orchestrating financial schemes that allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients over 16 years. A 22-page indictment unsealed by the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of South Carolina says that Murdaugh, 54, “engaged in three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients” while he was a practicing attorney in Hampton, S.C. He has been charged with counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and committing bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, according to prosecutors.

Murdaugh, the patriarch of a South Carolina legal dynasty, admitted during his murder trial that he had created a web of financial crimes that bilked millions from vulnerable clients of his law practice, saying: “I believe the people I had stole money from for all of those years trusted me.”

Murdaugh claimed during his murder trial that bad land deals and an addiction to opiate pills fueled a decade-long cycle of borrowing and spending by him that battered his family’s finances. His attorneys have framed his alleged financial shadiness as being representative of “a bleak and dispiriting story of a man brought to his knees by a crippling drug addiction, who also had the financial means and knowledge to effect great financial harm upon others to feed that addiction.”

Prosecutors in South Carolina say Murdaugh engaged in multiple schemes to bilk his clients of money and property, including one after the death of his family’s longtime housekeeper.

On Feb. 2, 2018, Satterfield, 57, died at Moselle, Murdaugh’s rural, 1,772-acre hunting estate in Islandton, S.C., in an apparent slip-and-fall accident. Murdaugh initially blamed her death on his dogs, but later recanted the story. Satterfield’s death was not reported to the local coroner’s office and no autopsy was performed on the body after her death certificate indicated that she died of natural causes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). SLED is investigating Satterfield’s death, and Murdaugh has not been charged in the case.

After Satterfield’s death, Murdaugh recommended that the housekeeper’s family hire Fleming, an attorney in Beaufort, S.C., to represent the estate and file a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies. Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for more than $4.3 million, the indictment says. Then, Murdaugh and Fleming “conspired to siphon settlement funds, disguised as ‘prosecution expenses,’ for their own personal enrichment,” according to the indictment.

Murdaugh had funneled stolen personal injury settlements through an account named “fake Forge” to conceal his fraud efforts. Murdaugh directed Fleming to deposit the Satterfields’ settlement checks into the “fake Forge” account, according to the indictment.

“The estate did not receive any of the settlement funds,” the indictment says.

In May 2022, Murdaugh signed a confession of judgment confirming the scheme to steal more than $4.3 million from Satterfield’s sons and her estate. A year later, Fleming pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

During the sentencing hearing, Barbier presented dozens of letters to the court from Fleming’s family, friends and Beaufort residents who defended his character. The attorney applauded her client for having “owned it, stepped up and came forward,” saying that he “did not put the government through litigation and a lengthy trial.”

“I wish that you knew Cory is much more than this gross error of judgment,” she said, according to FITSNews. “We are all better than the worst thing we have done.”

Before he was sentenced, Fleming expressed his regret to the Satterfield family and Pinckney. In his address to Satterfield’s sons, Fleming said they deserved a lawyer “who would not betray your trust,” according to the Post and Courier. He later told Pinckney, “I cannot express how empty I feel when I think of how you must think of me.”

“I have no right to expect your forgiveness,” he said softly, reported the Post and Courier.

Pinckney did, however, give him just that.

“I want to look at you and let you know that I forgive you,” she said, according to NBC News.

Ginger Hadwin, Satterfield’s sister, did the same, even as the pain from Fleming’s role in the scheme still hurts the family.