Botafogo have defied their critics by making it to the Club World Cup round of 16, with Alex Telles saying the Brazilian club proved wrong those who said they came to the U.S. just to “see Mickey.”

Despite Botafogo losing their last group game 1-0 to Atletico Madrid, Telles and his teammates are into the round of 16 after finishing second in Group B.

“It’s difficult to talk about it right now,” ex-Manchester United player Telles said. “PSG and Atletico showed us more respect than most fans and pundits did. The team did what it had to do to advance to the next stage.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“Here we are, those who some said came to see Mickey in Disneyland, through to the round of 16 in the group of death. Qualifying shows the work done by this incredible group of men.”

Botafogo will now face the Group A winners — either Inter Miami CF or Palmeiras — on Saturday, while PSG take on the runners-up on Sunday.

Antoine Griezmann’s late strike secured victory for Atletico, but it was not enough to overhaul the Brazilian side’s goal difference, and captain Marlon Freitas emphasised the achievement of advancing to the knockout stage from a group including two European heavyweights.

“Sure, we wanted to win, and I think we had our chances. We knew how to defend, and I believe we deserved at least a draw. Conceding that late goal was heartbreaking because we wanted to finish top of the group,” Freitas told TV Globo.

“However, we should celebrate because, before the tournament started, everyone thought we had no chance against two top opponents from major European leagues. We’ve shown the value of Brazilian football. We are champions of South America, and we deserve respect.”

Botafogo won the Brazilian Serie A title in 2024 as well as the Copa Libertadores to earn their spot at this summer’s Club World Cup.

Their coach Renato Paiva added: “If Renato Paiva had said back in Brazil that we would get through this group, I would have been criticized to the core by everyone, wouldn’t I? Now we did what no one expected.

“We have to thank the Botafogo fans, and we have to be proud for Brazilian football.”

Information from Reuters was used in this story.