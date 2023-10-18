FORM is temporary, class is permanent.

That old adage may be true but in the world of Dream Team, form is a very important factor to consider.

With weekly transfers available, gaffers are able to benefit from flashes in the pan without worrying too much about long-term viability.

It’s often the case that tight Mini Leagues are decided by inspired tinkering as one bold individual reaps the rewards of an in-form differential option at just the right time.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at Dream Team’s most in-form players right now, using points-per-game average over their last three outings as a measure.

4 Dream Team’s most-expensive defender for a reason Credit: Rex

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m)

Defender

Newcastle

8.7 points-per-game (last three)

75 total points

Last season’s top defender has been on a tear since Gameweek 5, racking up four clean sheets and SIX assists in the blink of an eye.

The 33-year-old’s unmatched ability to combine regular defensive returns with attacking contributions has made him a top-tier Dream Team asset in the last year.

Trippier appears in this list mainly because of his 16-point haul against former club Burnley in Gameweek 7.

No defender has earned more bonus points in 2023/24.

Son Heung-min (£4.8m)

Striker

Tottenham

9.7 points-per-game (last three)

64 total points

The South Korean superstar cemented his status as a Spurs hero with a brace in the North London derby before adding another goal to his collection against Liverpool the following weekend.

Those two outings resulted in a 25-point influx but, strangely, Son was only able to muster four points against Luton – Yves Bissouma’s (£2.9m) red card disrupted that favourable match-up.

Spurs’ skipper has slipped into top gear since being moved to centre-forward by Ange Postecoglou and his tally of six goals is only bettered by two other players at this stage.

Dream Team bosses should be aware that Son looked to be in some discomfort on international duty – an update on his availability is expected prior to Gameweek 9.

4 Everton fans have appreciated Garner’s efforts this season Credit: Getty

James Garner (£2m)

Midfielder

Everton

9.7 points-per-game (last three)

61 total points

While Trippier and Son are tried-and-tested Dream Team assets, the Toffees’ No37 falls under the category: hidden gems.

The 22-year-old has earned six points from tackles alone in his last three outings and is one of the leaders in that metric so far this season.

Garner scored against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and followed that up with another at home to Bournemouth just before the international break.

The 1.5%-owned asset is technically Dream Team’s most in-form midfielder at present and he’s above the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£5.8m), Kaoru Mitoma (£3.9m) and Luis Diaz (£3.7m) in the overall rankings.

4 Back to his best Credit: Dream Team

Alexander Isak (£4m)

Striker

Newcastle

10.3 points-per-game (last three)

72 total points

Like Son, there are question marks over the Swedish forward’s fitness but he’s not been ruled out of The Magpies’ next game against Crystal Palace at the time of writing.

Isak’s injury comes at an unfortunate time as he was back to his best before the break with five goals in as many games.

His Dream Team form has fluctuated wildly so far; he’s been among the most transferred-in and most transferred-out players a couple of times each.

The silky 24-year-old burst out the blocks with 15-point haul on the opening weekend but then mustered just nine points from Newcastle’s following five fixtures.

Since then, he’s plundered 48 points from his last five outings.

A brace against West Ham last time out has persuaded plenty of gaffers Isak is once again worthy of a spot in their XI but those who have recruited him will need to keep an eye out for Eddie Howe’s press conference quotes.

4 11 goal involvements already this season Credit: Getty

Ollie Watkins (£4.3m)

Striker

Aston Villa

10.7 points-per-game (last three)

65 total points

Unsurprisingly, the England international tops this list because of his monstrous 25-point return at Brighton’s expense in Gameweek 7 – the best single-game haul this season.

Watkins bagged a hat-trick against the Seagulls and also contributed two assists in that emphatic 6-1 victory.

The Villains’ leading man has flexed his creative muscles this term – his tally of seven assists in all competitions is the highest among all players at this juncture.

Unai Emery’s side host West Ham on Sunday but their fixtures look relatively friendly beyond that: AZ Alkmaar, Luton, Nottingham Forest, AZ Alkmaar, Fulham.

Watkins may well be among the most in-form players for a few more weeks yet.