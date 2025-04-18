Alexander Zverev was heckled by a spectator during Friday’s Munich Open quarterfinal, and the top seed asked the chair umpire to eject the individual, who alluded to domestic abuse allegations against the German.

Zverev, playing Tallon Griekspoor, was heckled while serving at 5-5 in the second set when the supporter yelled: “Let’s go, you … wife-beater!”

Zverev did not react at first, composing himself while several other spectators jeered the heckler.

Editor’s Picks

Zverev won the game but during the changeover he spoke to chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

“Fergus, please kick him out,” Zverev said.

It was unclear if the fan was ejected. Reuters has contacted tournament organizers for comment.

Zverev was also heckled before making his speech as the runner-up at the Australian Open in January.

In June last year, Zverev’s lawyers said he had agreed to a settlement after the mother of his child, Brenda Patea, accused him of physical abuse and a German court closed the case.

Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations.

He beat Griekspoor 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4 in a match lasting over three hours, avenging his loss to the Dutchman at Indian Wells last month.

“I don’t even care if it was a roller-coaster ride, I won.” Zverev said.

“The crowd carried me to victory. I was already mentally exhausted, but they cheered me on in the decisive phase.”

Zverev will face Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan in the semifinals.