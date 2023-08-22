ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER’S red card has been OVERTURNED, meaning he has avoided a three-match suspension.

The Liverpool midfielder, 24, was sent off for serious foul play on Saturday after a challenge on Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie in the second half of the Reds’ 3-1 win at Anfield.

1 Alexis Mac Allister’s red card has been overturned Credit: Alamy

Jurgen Klopp’s men appealed referee Thomas Bramall’s decision.

And the FA have now confirmed the “wrongful dismissal” claim has been successful.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…The Sun is your go to destination for the best football, boxing and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSunFootball and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunFootball.