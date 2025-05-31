Alf Clausen, the iconic composer whose work shaped the soundtrack of “The Simpsons” for almost three decades, has passed away at 84 after a long fight against Parkinson’s disease. Clausen died at his residence in Los Angeles, according to his daughter, Kaarin Clausen. His death signals the closing of a chapter in television music, especially animation.

A Minneapolis native who grew up in Jamestown, North Dakota, Clausen graduated in 1966 from Berklee College of Music and started out in Los Angeles, first as a musical director for variety programs such as Donny & Marie and later as a television scorer. His first big break was with the ABC series “Moonlighting” and the TV sitcom ALF, but it was his time with “The Simpsons” that made him a legend.

Clausen was added to The Simpsons staff in its second season, in 1990, and ended up writing nearly 600 original scores for the series—more than any other television show. Danny Elfman wrote the show’s signature theme, while Clausen wrote the episode scores, leading a 35-piece orchestra every week to bring the cartoon world to life. He was nominated for 30 Emmys—21 for “The Simpsons”—and won twice, with five Annie Awards as well for his work.

Colleagues and fans alike credit Clausen’s music as integral to the show’s humor and emotional depth. Al Jean, a longtime writer and producer, stated, “Clausen was an incredibly talented man who contributed immensely to The Simpsons. Clausen himself once described the role as a dream job, recalling creator Matt Groening’s advice: “We’re not a cartoon. We’re a drama with drawn characters. I want you to grade it as a drama.” This mindset made Clausen emphasize the emotional subtext of each episode, accentuating the show’s long-term appeal across generations.

Clausen’s 2017 firing on cost-cutting grounds was greeted by general dismay from fans and industry colleagues. Nonetheless, his legacy persists, with producers dedicating him “composer emeritus” for his enormous contribution.

Live Events



Alf Clausen leaves behind a legacy of musical achievement that raised the bar for animated television and inspired scores of composers to follow.