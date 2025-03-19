Alfa Romeo boss Santo Ficili said in a LinkedIn post that the next-generation Stelvio and Giulia will be available with hybrid power.

Ficili also confirmed that the next Stelvio and Giulia will ride on the corporate Stellantis Large platform.

The upcoming Stelvio is scheduled to debut before the end of 2025.

Taking to LinkedIn, Alfa Romeo’s CEO has confirmed that the upcoming Stelvio and Giulia models will both see hybrid powertrains under the hood. The post comes after Alfa CEO Santo Ficili spoke to the press during a media program for the Junior Ibrida Q4.

The LinkedIn post outlines that the next-generation Stelvio and its Giulia counterpart are scheduled to use the STLA Large platform and confirms that hybrid powertrains are headed to both models.

Now, this goes against the company’s previous all-electric push, which was planned to start in 2027. But this isn’t exactly a new position from Stellantis and has been echoed across other brands.

Both Dodge and Jeep have tried to walk the line of battery-electric powertrain adoption, while also taking advantage of the parent company’s multi-energy platforms.

As for which hybrid powertrain will power the Stelvio or Giulia’s wheels, that’s a question still being answered in Turin.

It would make sense to rely on a variant of the Hurricane engine family if a six-cylinder is an option, or could lean on the four-cylinder GME, or Global Medium Engine. We doubt that the 1.3-liter MultiAir from the Tonale will make an appearance, but anything could be on the menu.

We also know that the next-gen Giulia might not have the same shape as the current model. However, Ficili made it clear that all of the Stelvio’s questions will be answered when it shows its face later this year. The Giulia should follow shortly after, and both are slated to be built in Italy.

Do you think it’s smart for Alfa Romeo to stick with gasoline engines? Tell us your thoughts below.