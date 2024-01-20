A three-month-old baby has been found dead at a home.

The baby was found unresponsive at a home at Alfredton, west of Ballarat, in Victoria, just prior to 9pm Saturday.

Emergency services performed CPR on the three-month-old, however the baby died at the scene.

Police shut down the street as detectives launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police told Daily Mail Australia they are ‘yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the death’.

More to come