A three-month-old baby has been found dead at a home.
The baby was found unresponsive at a home at Alfredton, west of Ballarat, in Victoria, just prior to 9pm Saturday.
Emergency services performed CPR on the three-month-old, however the baby died at the scene.
Police shut down the street as detectives launched an investigation into the incident.
A spokesperson for Victoria Police told Daily Mail Australia they are ‘yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the death’.
More to come
The baby was found unresponsive at a home at Alfredton, west of Ballarat, in Victoria, at about 9pm Saturday