Algeria on Monday opposed a French bid to deport several dozen Algerians, rejecting “threats” and “ultimatums” by Paris as the two countries’ ties came under increasing strain.

The Algerian foreign ministry said in a statement that the authorities would not accept a list handed over by France in recent days with the names of around 60 Algerians set for deportation.

It cited procedural requirements but also said Algeria “categorically rejects threats and intimidation attempts, as well as…. ultimatums”.

In rejecting the French list, Algeria was “solely motivated by the wish to fulfil its duty of consular protection for its citizens” and to ensure “the rights of individuals subject to deportation measures”, the ministry’s statement said.

Hardline French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has said those selected for deportation were “dangerous” or former convicts.

Relations between Paris and Algiers have been strained since French President Emmanuel Macron recognised Moroccan sovereignty of the disputed territory of Western Sahara in July last year.

But they have worsened since Algiers refused to accept the return of undocumented Algerian migrants from France.

Retailleau has led verbal attacks on Algeria in the media, fuelling tensions between the countries.

In late February, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned Paris could revoke a special status given to Algerians in France, the former colonial power.

Macron has since voiced his support for “renegotiating”, though not annulling, the 1968 agreement Bayrou was referring to.

Algeria was a French colony from the mid-19th century until 1962 and for most of that period was considered an integral part of metropolitan France.

On February 28, the French president said that agreements mandating the automatic return of nationals, signed between the two countries in 1994, “must be fully respected”.

In recent months, France has arrested and deported a number of undocumented Algerians on suspicion of inciting violence, only for Algeria to send back one of those expelled.

France warned it could restrict visas as a result, as well as limit development aid.

Algeria’s government has previously criticised Macron for “blatant and unacceptable interference in an internal Algerian affair”.