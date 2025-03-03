Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday has chosen not to participate in the emergency Arab summit on the Palestinian crisis scheduled for Tuesday in Cairo.

The Algerian News Agency reported an informed source as saying that Tebboune decided not to personally participate in the summit and assigned Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf to instead represent Algeria.

The same source said that the decision comes “Against the backdrop of the imbalances and shortcomings that marred the preparatory process for this summit, as this process was monopolized by a limited and narrow group of Arab countries that monopolized the preparation of the outcomes of the upcoming summit in Cairo without the slightest coordination with the rest of the Arab world concerned with the Palestinian issue.”

The source explained that the Algerian president was disapproved of this method of work, based on involving some countries and excluding others as if the Palestinian issue did not concern all Arab nations.