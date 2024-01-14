Ronnie O’Sullivan stormed into a 14th Masters final with a 6-2 win over Shaun Murphy and on Sunday will face Ali Carter, who defeated Mark Allen 6-3.

Carter, chasing his first triple crown title, must beat the man who beat him in two world championship finals. O’Sullivan got the better of Carter at the Crucible in 2008 and 2012 and is chasing an eighth Masters crown.

But Carter, playing as well as he ever has, hit three successive centuries and came through a 42-minute final frame to secure a convincing win over Allen. “I held myself together well and I’m delighted to have a crack at the Rocket,” Carter said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a big day, a long day, and I’m relishing the challenge.”

The 48-year-old O’Sullivan moved one victory away from becoming the oldest winner of the triple crown event with four half-century breaks, enough to down his old rival Murphy in their first meeting for five years. The previous oldest winner was Stuart Bingham in 2017 at 43 years and 243 days. O’Sullivan has not won the event since 2016.

Murphy reeled off two superb three-figure breaks, including 131 in the third frame, but O’Sullivan’s cavalier approach paid dividends with reds aplenty potted in the semi-final to delight a packed Alexandra Palace crowd.

After his victory O’Sullivan called on snooker’s young pretenders to up their game. “I don’t feel that old,” he said. “I know my age but I feel young in my mind and I feel young when I am around the table.

“I feel a lot younger round the table than I do when I play these young players. They look old! Their brains are quite slow so for me, I feel like my brain is pretty quick around the snooker table, which is enough. Yeah, they need to get their act together because I am going blind, I have a dodgy arm and bad knees. And they still can’t beat me!”

Murphy was gracious in defeat in the first Masters meeting between the pair. “He was just too good, simple as that,” he said. “I just thought Ronnie was superb and sure if he plays like that you may as well give him the trophy now.”

In the evening match there was an unusual disruption when play was temporarily paused for around 10 minutes for a member of the crowd to receive medical attention, before Carter made successive century breaks to lead 3-1 at the interval.

Another well-crafted 105 break extended his lead to 4-1 before Allen stopped the run with a century of his own in the fifth frame. The Northern Irishman then made it 4-3 after Carter had missed a red when looking set on a break of 55.

Carter, runner-up at the 2020 Masters, took the next frame 87-8 before there was another brief pause in the ninth frame when a woman in the audience needed medical attention.

The Englishman, who at 44 is four years O’Sullivan’s junior, kept his composure through a tense finale after both men missed chances before he cut a thin blue to the bottom corner and sealed victory on the pink.