The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held at the prestigious Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on October 17th. A star-studded event was graced by several A-listers of B-town including Alia Bhatt, winner of the Best Actress award for her remarkable performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ jointly with Kriti Sanon, who won the same award for her role in ‘Mimi’. Allu Arjun, who became the first Telugu actor to receive the Best Actor award for his film ‘Pushpa’, was also present at the ceremony along with his director SS Rajamouli, who won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award for his magnum opus ‘RRR’. The awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, who praised the winners for their contribution to Indian cinema.

(Also read: List Of National Award Winners 2023, Rocketry Wins Best Film, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Win Top Honours)

The ceremony was telecast live on DD National and streamed live on DD National’s YouTube channel. The event was also attended by other celebrities such as Karan Johar, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman, Vivek Agnihotri and MM Keeravaani. Waheeda Rehman received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her lifetime achievement in cinema, while R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ bagged the Best Feature Film award. Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the award for Best Film on National Integration.

Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree; Ranbir Kapoor captures her win on phone

Today, on October 17th, Alia Bhatt arrived in New Delhi with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor to receive the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards.

Alia Bhatt, who wore her white Sabyasachi wedding saree to the ceremony, had earlier said that she was honoured to share the award with Kriti Sanon and dedicated it to her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As she went to the stage and received the award from President Draupadi Murmu, Ranbir was seen capturing the special moment on his phone. The Rockstar actor was all smiles as he filmed everything on his phone.

Allu Arjun hugs Alia and greets Ranbir Kapoor

Allu Arjun went ahead and hugged Alia Bhatt and greeted Ranbir Kapoor.

Allu Arjun had earlier said that he was humbled and proud to represent Telugu cinema at the national level and thanked his fans for their love and support.

Kriti Sanon receives National Award for Mimi; Tiger Shroff Congratulates Her

Kriti Sanon, who arrived in Delhi a day before the ceremony, had said that she felt elated to win the national award within a decade of her debut and thanked her director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for giving her a film like ‘Mimi’.

(Also read: Kriti Sanon Congratulates Alia Bhatt On Sharing Best Actress Trophy In National Awards)

Tiger at Gaiety Galaxy event in Mumbai talked about working with his co-star Kriti Sanon as thet have worked together for `Heropanti` and congratulated Kriti for winning a National Award for `Mimi` Tiger added that Kriti is a big star now and not a bacchi anymore.

SS Rajamouli said that he was happy to see his film ‘RRR’ being appreciated by the audience and the jury and congratulated his team for their hard work.

Legendary veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was honored with the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema. The actress was seen getting emotional as she received the award. On the special occasion, she looked extremely graceful in a cream saree. The actress also got a standing ovation at the remarkable moment. The veteran actress dedicated her award to all the film departments involved in film making.

R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was honored under the best feature film category; the award was conferred to the producer Varghese Moolan and director R. Madhavan.

The ever so versatile Pankaj Tripathi was felicitated for his performance in the Best supporting role in the National Award-winning film Mimi. While the actor was being felicitated, the whole auditorium hooted to celebrate his achievement.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah clinched the Special Jury Award. On the occasion; the award was conferred to Dharma Productions’ head-honcho and director-producer Karan Johar and the director Vishnu Vardhan.

The Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration was awarded to The Kashmir Files, starring Pallavi Joshi, who also won the Best Supporting Actress award. The Best Hindi Film award was given to Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Shershaahreceived a Special Jury Award.

The 69th National Film Awards were announced in August 2023 after a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards are given by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The awards aim to honour the best of Indian cinema across various languages and genres.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related