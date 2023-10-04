Just a week after announcing the project, Alia Bhatt has already started shooting for her next action film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar. On the first day of the shoot, Alia shared some glimpses from the sets of Jigra on her Instagram handle.

Alia shares glimpses of first day from Jigra shoot

In the pictures that Alia shared, the actor can be seen getting ready for her shot in her vanity van. In one of the photos, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is seen standing beside her as she gets ready for her shot . Alia also penned an emotional note in which she expressed her excitement and nervousness about the project.

(Also read: Did You Spot: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ Announcement Video Connection With SOTY, Highway, 2 States And Darlings)

Jigra is Alia’s second production venture after Netflix’s Darlings . The film is slated to release on September 27, 2024 .

Jigra is said to be a prison break story, where Alia Bhatt will play one of the most challenging roles of her career. Vasan Bala is a National Award-winning filmmaker who has previously directed films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Peddlers. The film is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions .

Jigra announcement teaser

The film announcement was made by Dharma Productions on their official social media channels, where they shared a teaser video featuring Alia Bhatt in a fierce avatar. The video also revealed that the film will release in cinemas on 27th September 2024, which happens to be Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

The video starts with a quote, “The paradox of courage is that one must be a little careless of life in order to keep it.”by GK Chesterton. The video then goes into showing Alia standing on a road with a voiceover, “Dekh dekh mujhe..meri rakhi pehenata hai na tu..tu mere protection mein hai..tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi doongi”

The announcement teaser hints at a story where Alia Bhatt fights to keep her brother safe.

(Also read: Ramayana: Alia Bhatt Quits Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor And Yash; Shoot Delayed)

Alia Bhatt also recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also won National Award for actress in a leading role for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related