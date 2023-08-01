Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2012 with Karan Johar‘s Student of the Year. But her performance in that film met with mixed responses with apprehension towards her talent. However, over the years, Alia has proven everyone wrong with her solid acting in several successful films in a variety of genres.

She is currently basking in the glorious success of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was released recently. After this, she already has signed up for three big projects for which filming will commence soon. According to media reports, the actress will start shooting for Vasan Bala’s next film in Mumbai. The film is a prison break story and a majority of its scenes will be shot in Mumbai.

Its shooting will take place in a matter of few months and Alia is expected to do a lot of action sequences in it. Next year, once she is done with Vasan’s film, she will join Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Baiju Bawra. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and it has been Bhansali’s pet project for years.

Alia To Reunite With Darlings Director

Once she is done with Baiju Bawra, Alia Bhatt is expected to start her work on her spy film which is a part of the YRF spy universe. The film will have several intense and high-octane action sequences and we will get to see her in a never before seen avatar in the film. Reportedly, the actress is also in talks with Jasmeeet K Reen, who directed the Netflix film Darlings, for another project. The project is currently in the scripting stage and Alia has liked the idea.

Also read: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Might Return For Dulhania 3, Find Out More

Alia Might Do Dulhania 3 With Varun Dhawan

While promoting Bawaal, Varun Dhawan was asked about a third installment in the Dulhania franchise which he has done with Alia. He said, “I feel that’s something that we have all discussed as a team a lot; we definitely want to do it. At the same time, we want to get something that is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you also are very excited to see that.”

Stay tuned for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related