Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and have been dating since 2018. They have worked together in films like Brahmastra and Shamshera and have also supported each other through their personal and professional ups and downs. The couple tied the knot in December 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family and friends. They welcomed their daughter Raha in June 2023 and have been sharing glimpses of their happy family life on social media.

However, Alia Bhatt recently has been receiving negativity for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia made a revelation recently, did not go down well with some of the social media users. The actress revealed that Ranbir makes her ‘wipe off’ her lipstick as he likes the natural colour of her lips. Many netizens slammed Ranbir for his ‘toxic’ behaviour and called him a ‘controlling husband’ and a ‘major red flag’.

Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic post on ‘toxicity’ after Internet slams her relationship

Alia Bhatt surprised her fans with an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Wednesday. The actress answered various questions from her fans about her movies, marriage, motherhood, and more. She also took this perfect opportunity to shut down the controversy around her relationship.

Alia Bhatt did not respond directly to the haters but posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story about dealing with toxicity and criticism. She wrote, “Constructive criticism is the best way to grow… but words that are meant to hurt you can only (get) hurt if you let them.. No one can take who you are away from you.. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you.” The actress seemed to hint at the controversy surrounding her relationship calling her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘toxic’ and ‘a red flag’.

(Also read: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Might Return For Dulhania 3, Find Out More)

She also shared some unseen pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, who she married in a private ceremony in December 2022. The actress called Ranbir her ‘happy place’ and said that she can be her truest, most authentic self with him. She also praised his photography skills and said that he is her ‘most favourite’ photographer ever.

Netizens call Alia Bhatt’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor ‘Toxic’

For those unaware, Alia had made a revelation while shooting a makeup tutorial video with a fashion magazine, that Ranbir makes her ‘wipe off’ her lipstick as he likes the natural colour of her lips. However, it ended up attracting a lot of flak from the social media users.

“Ranbir does sound like a toxic husband!” wrote a user in the comments section of Vogue’s video. “The way she keeps mentioning how Ranbir sometimes feels like she is asking for help,” stated a follower. “The more I listen about Ranbir Kapoor the more I feel scared for her. If your bf/husband is telling you to wipe your lipstick that is the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! Can not believe the most celebrated actress at this moment of India is going through this,” commented a concerned fan. “She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well, she might think it’s cute but it’s not,” wrote another fan.

They also compared him to his father Rishi Kapoor, who was known for his temperamental nature and alleged domestic violence.

Alia romanticising her situation with Ranbir, especially in a country like ours where men are so controlling and manipulative is so concerning. you’re a public figure glorifying the toxic things your husband does which makes people think it’s okay to treat or be treated like that https://t.co/3dAWGx5DcK — vee ✰ (@bookvfreak) August 18, 2023

Everytime she talks about Ranbir Kapoor, he sounds like a big red flag and sadly Alia thinks his problematic & controlling behaviour is cute and okay with it. Alia Bhatt deserves better then that toxic misogynist man child she is married to! https://t.co/RepCEZzwdV — Amena (@AmenaAAzeez) August 16, 2023

I just want the “ALIA SHOULD END THE RELATIONSHIP”, “RANBIR IS A WALKING RED FLAG” ladies to comment on the same 😭 https://t.co/36s3Ism4Y6 — Levi Ackermann (@Levi2396) August 17, 2023

alia bhatt really revealing how much of a red flag ranbir is in every interview she gives girl 😭 run away from him please — vai⁷ | ranpo’s housemaid (@cyphergojo) August 17, 2023

Asking Alia to wipe off her lipstick might seem innocent (it actually isnt) but given Ranbir’s toxic history, this is a major red flag.

This marriage could possibly be an episode of Made in Heaven.#AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor — Vaan ( Inactive era ) (@SavageLeeCooper) August 16, 2023

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related