Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most popular and versatile actors in Bollywood, recently announced her next project Jigra, which will be directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and her own banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film, which is slated to release on September 27, 2024, will mark the first collaboration of Bhatt and Bala, who is known for his quirky and edgy films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling.

Tribute to Alia Bhatt’s iconic films

The announcement video of Jigra, which was shared by Bhatt on her social media handles, has a unique and interesting connection to her previous movies Darlings, Highway, SOTY and 2 States. The video shows an AI style creation of Bhatt that gives a gist of the film and introduces the lead character.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: It’s Confirmed, Shah Rukh Khan And Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ Not Postponing, Email Sent To Exhibitors Across India)

The video also gives tribute to Bhatt’s previous films that have shaped her career and established her as a star and hides their names on billboards.

The first film that is shown is Student of the year, also known as SOTY, which was released in 2012 and marked Bhatt’s debut in Bollywood. The film was a romantic comedy that revolved around a competition among students of an elite school. Bhatt played Shanaya, a fashionable and popular girl who falls in love with Abhimanyu (played by Sidharth Malhotra), a middle-class boy who joins the school on a scholarship. The film was directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions.

The second film that is shown is Highway, which was released in 2014 and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film was a road drama that explored the themes of freedom, identity and love. Bhatt played Veera, a rich girl who gets kidnapped by a gangster named Mahabir (played by Randeep Hooda) and develops a bond with him during their journey across different states. The film was critically acclaimed and showcased Bhatt’s acting prowess.

The third film that is shown is 2 States, which was released in 2014 and based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. The film was a romantic comedy-drama that depicted the cultural clash between two families from different regions of India. Bhatt played Ananya, a Tamil Brahmin girl who falls in love with Krish (played by Arjun Kapoor), a Punjabi Hindu boy. The film was directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The last film that is shown is Darlings, which was released on Netflix earlier this year. The film was a dark comedy that dealt with the issue of domestic violence and featured Bhatt as Badrunissa, a woman who takes revenge on her abusive husband with the help of her mother. The film was also Bhatt’s first production venture under Eternal Sunshine Productions which she produced along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jigra announcement video

The actress is also producing the film with Karan Johar with who she started her career. While sharing the announcement video she penned down a heartfelt message, Alia shared, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

The announcement video of Jigra has received a lot of positive response from the fans and the industry. Many celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and others have showered their wishes and love on her Instagram post. Jigra is expected to be another milestone in Bhatt’s career and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related