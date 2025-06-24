Alibaba Group Holding ’s cloud computing unit is set to extend its artificial intelligence (AI) services, including its Qwen family of models, to its overseas data centres this year, according to an executive, as the company seeks to enhance its infrastructure to meet growing demand from foreign companies and domestic clients looking for global opportunities.

The company, owner of the South China Morning Post, planned to offer its flagship Qwen large language models, as well as Model Studio – which also provides access to third-party models – through its major data centres worldwide, said Liu Weiguang, senior vice-president of Alibaba Cloud, at an event in Shenzhen on Tuesday.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba currently operates 29 data centres, including two in the US, one in London, one in Dubai and 15 across mainland China and Hong Kong, according to its website. Some of the company’s AI products are already available in certain international locations, such as Model Studio, which was introduced in Singapore last July.

Liu highlighted its global partners Microsoft and Siemens, as well as a partnership with Nvidia in the field of embodied intelligence, which is closely related to robotics. Alibaba planned to secure more partnerships this year, especially in AI and embodied intelligence, he added.