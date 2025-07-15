Alibaba declined to comment on the new programme. Details of the initiative were still subject to change, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
Meituan earlier rolled out coupons offering milk tea for free. JD.com on Friday said it would offer 100,000 servings of crayfish every night at a fixed price of 16.18 yuan from 6pm until 2am.
While concerns have been raised about the price war’s impact on the revenue of the rival firms, China’s instant commerce market was forecast to surpass 2 trillion yuan (US$279 billion) in sales by 2030, according to data from the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.