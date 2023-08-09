Alice Kahn Ladas, a psychologist and psychotherapist whose best-selling 1982 book, “The G Spot: And Other Recent Discoveries About Human Sexuality,” created a tipping point for female sensual autonomy by introducing ways for women to experience greater sexual pleasure, died on July 29 at her home in Santa Fe, N.M. She was 102.

Her daughter Robin Janis confirmed the death, adding that Dr. Ladas was still seeing patients at her home office the day before she died.

Dr. Ladas’s book, written with the researchers Beverly Whipple and John Perry, examined the existence of the G-spot, a patch of erectile tissue that can be felt through the front wall of the vagina, behind the pubic bone. (The tissue is named for Ernst Gräfenberg, a German physician who was the first person to write about it in modern medical literature.) The book compared the G-spot to the male prostate: Each, when stimulated, can produce a sexual response similar to an orgasm.

For their research, Dr. Whipple and Dr. Perry interviewed and tested some 400 women in Florida, all of whom all were able to locate their G-spots.