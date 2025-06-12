Visitors are being evacuated from Alice Lake Provincial Park as an out-of-control wildfire in Squamish continues to burn.

B.C. Parks issued an advisory online Wednesday evening, after the District of Squamish said the park was closed earlier that afternoon.

“In the interest of public safety, all visitors should evacuate the park immediately and remain out of the area until further notice.”

Additionally, smoke from the fire has reduced visibility on Highway 99 through the north end of the community.

Drivers are asked to slow down while travelling through the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke north end of Squamish. Reduce speed through area. pic.twitter.com/03BorrVpsC — District of Squamish (@Squamishtown) June 12, 2025

Trending Now World junior players ‘reckless’ for group sex, did not seek affirmative consent: Crown

Public safety minister recuses himself from files on 2 terrorist groups

The Dryden Creek fire was first discovered on Monday afternoon, burning precariously above homes in the Skyridge neighbourhood of Squamish.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze has grown to 54 hectares in size.

A local state of emergency remains in effect, as hundreds of residents are on evacuation alert with officials saying flames have come within 40 metres of some homes.

The fire is believed to have been human-caused.

Mounties are looking to speak with people who were in the area around the time the fire was first reported.