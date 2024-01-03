The Alice Springs jail was compromised during a recent possible attempted prison break because of staffing and infrastructure shortcomings, the union representing prison guards says.

Inmates at the Alice Springs Correctional Centre escaped from their cells into a ceiling crawl space

There are limited air-conditioning facilities at the prison

The union sayas NT prisons are understaffed

On Boxing Day, guards at the prison noticed inmates had escaped their cells during a routine safety inspection, according to United Workers Union secretary Erina Early.

“Officers realised that something was a bit off and had a look up on the ceiling and parts of the roof had been ripped down and four prisoners were actually upstairs in the crawlspace,” Ms Early said.

The Northern Territory’s Department of Attorney-General and Justice confirmed four inmates attempted to escape their cells.

Ms Early said guards reported about 15 inmates being involved, with some entering a small crawl space in the roof after using t-shirts and pedal stool fans to rip down material from the ceiling.

She said while she was unaware why the inmates had escaped their cells that it was currently very hot in the prison.

Erina Early says Alice Springs prison needs to fill critical staffing shortages.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

It was also common, she said, for prisoners to become irritable during the Christmas period.

“People are bored. They’re starting to get restless. They’re looking at ways to either break out or to cause some trouble,” she said.

“It is a very hot box, Alice Springs prison.”

In 2018 heat inside the prison led to a riot.

Ms Early said staffing and infrastructure at the jail needed to be addressed immediately.

“We’ve still got big things to do with fatigue, work health and safety, overcrowding,” she said.

“Still we’ve got staff shortages.

“We have been told things are on the way with Alice Springs, that there is going to be money thrown at corrections, but we want to know a time frame and we need to know it now.

“You don’t want to be in a situation where there’s more riots. And the worst thing there is a death of an officer or a prisoner.”

The NT government has for years faced calls for better air-conditioning at Alice Springs prison.(ABC News: Hamish Harty)

The Department of Attorney-General and Justice said staff and prisoners were not harmed during the incident and the ceiling had been repaired.

The department said it was investigating the incident but said there was “no evidence the attempted escape [was] a result of prison conditions”.

“NT Correctional Services is investing in security system upgrades and renovations at the Alice Springs Correctional Centre for the safety and wellbeing of staff and prisoners,” the department said.

Air-conditioning improvements uncertain

On Wednesday morning Deputy Chief Minister Chansey Paech said the government had commissioned consultants to assess how to cool the prison.

“There are recommendations and models being worked across around a new style of cooling for the Alice Springs Correctional Centre,” he said.

Chansey Paech says there are possible security risks that come with air-condition systems in the prison.(ABC News: Pete Garnish)

Mr Paech said installing air conditioning needed to be done without providing escape routes for prisoners from their cells or other parts of the jail.

Previously, the NT Ombudsman had urged the government to install aircon devices, but “extreme costs” had been cited as a barrier.

Ms Early said staffing at both adult prisons, which were currently full, was also a critical safety risk.

“Alice Springs is still looking at roughly about 20 to 30 [jobs to fill] … and Darwin still has a short staffing,” she said.