Alicia Keys has filed a trademark to launch a new tea brand, “Alicia Teas,” which was inspired by a gift from husband Swizz Beatz.

According to TMZ, the “No One” singer’s Alicia Worldwide company has filed a trademark for Alicia Teas to launch her own tea line in the near future looking to shake up the beverage industry.

Swizz Beatz may have been the one to put the battery in Keys’ back to go forward with her own tea line. Swizz gifted AK her own brand of tea bags in 2020 for his wife’s birthday and manifested that the brand would one day be sold in Starbucks locations across the globe.

The Ruff Ryders producer gifted the line of teas to Keys at an after-party for the Grammys which she hosted in 2020.

“Happy birthday we got endless amount of teas and everybody in Starbucks around the world you’re gonna see Alicia Teas,” Swizz Beatz said at the time. “Blessings, happy birthday, baby. Love you!”

It’s currently unclear where the Alicia Teas brand will be sold when they ultimately arrive and how much they will cost.

Alicia Keys has returned the gesture by taking Swizz on a birthday trip to France earlier this month to celebrate the super-producer’s 45th birthday, which saw him surrounded by friends like Pharrell and family.

The group vacationed to a lovely chateau in the Cognac region of France, where they were treated to a lavish dinner, hosted by Hennessy, that included fresh fish, sushi, and flowing red wine.

“The love for my 45 made me feel ultra alive ! Thank you everyone for the love and blessings !!!!” he said in the caption of his Instagram video. “Thank you @hennessy for hosting me & my family at your amazing castle.

“The Biggest thank you to my amazing thoughtful wife for setting up this 1 of 1 night @aliciakeys Life begins at the end of your comfort zone ! @de_bethune @ferrariusa @chateaumargaux and my friends that came from around the worldI love you all !”