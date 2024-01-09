Alicia Keys is best known for her work inside the studio and on stage, and it now turns out she can hold it down on the basketball court as well.

On Sunday (January 7), Swizz Beats shared a video of his wife and children casually shooting some hoops.

In the brief clip, the singer-songwriter can be seen asking one of the boys to check her the ball as she stands by the free-throw line. Upon gaining possession, she steps behind the three-point arc and lands a swish to everyone’s amazement.

Check out her skills below:

Alicia Keys impresses Swizz Beatz with her surprising basketball skills 🏀 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/viMP9yR5md — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 8, 2024

As for their other non-music endeavors, the power couple recently announced their plan to display their private collection of paintings, sculptures and more at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

“GIANTS: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” will open on February 10 and will feature works by Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lorna Simpson, Kehinde Wiley, and Nina Chanel Abney, among others.

“Expansive in their collecting habits, the Deans, both born and raised in New York, champion a philosophy of ‘artists supporting artists,’” the venue’s website shared. “The first major exhibition of the Dean Collection, Giants showcases a focused selection from the couple’s world-class holdings. The Brooklyn Museum’s presentation spotlights works by Black diasporic artists, part of our ongoing efforts to expand the art-historical narrative.”

related news Swizz Beatz Clowns Alicia Keys For Bizarre Club Request: ‘That’s White Side Stuff’ August 8, 2023

The press statement continued: “‘Giants’ refers to several aspects of the Dean Collection: the renown of legendary artists, the impact of canon-expanding contemporary artists, and the monumental works by such creators as Derrick Adams, Arthur Jafa, and Meleko Mokgosi.

“Immense pieces — including the largest ever by Mokgosi — are paired with standouts such as Parks’s seminal photographs, Wiley’s revolutionary portraits, and Esther Mahlangu’s globe-bridging canvases.

“The term also evokes the strength of the bonds between the Deans and the artists they support, and among the artists themselves. Along with examining these links and legacies, the exhibition will encourage ‘giant conversations’ inspired by the works on view — critiquing society and celebrating Blackness.”

The exhibit runs until July 7. Tickets are available here.