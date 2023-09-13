TikTok users are divided over the bodies of alleged “non-human” creatures displayed during a UAP hearing in Mexico’s congress as many argue they don’t belong to real “aliens”.

Months after the United States Congress held the UFO hearing, the Mexican government is said to have organized a UAP hearing on Tuesday, September 12, if the videos on social media are to be believed. Evidence to support the extraterrestrial lives were presented during the press conference, including skeletal remains of unidentified creatures, which users are calling “alien bodies”.

‘Alien bodies’ spark debate amid Mexico UAP hearing

Even though the authorities and witnesses participating in the supposed Mexico UAP hearing did not explicitly confirm that the bodies of unidentified creatures belonged to “aliens” as many have assumed, critics have questioned if the evidence is authentic.

The bodies of the supposed non-human beings were displayed during the press release and several TikTok users have captured the exact moment when they were revealed on camera.

The clip shows two boxes placed beside each other with white cushioning from the inside and covered by a lid on the top.

Laid individually inside the boxes are the skeletal remains of an unidentified creature, alleged to be thousands of years old.

While it wasn’t established if the bodies belonged to extraterrestrials, the evidence suggested they couldn’t belong to humans.

TikTok users question the evidence

The remains of the supposed non-human creatures shown at the UAP conference aren’t spared of skepticism with users questioning their origin.

But, a few others are convinced they belong to “aliens”, despite a lack of evidence to support the claim.

One wrote: “Well, the Mexican government just released the DNA findings of literal alien bodies found on earth that are definitely not human, so I think that might just be a bit more exciting than potential alien microbial life somewhere else”

Another added: “Yeah, I really want to believe that those bodies from the Mexican #UFO hearings are the real deal. Why is it so hard to believe?”

“Do ya’ll really think that’s real? The alien bodies look so fake.” said another.

“I’m sorry what Either Mexico just rolled out alien bodies at an official government hearing or someone rolled out fake alien bodies at an official government hearing,” wrote one.

‘Non-human’ beings are Peruvian mummies

The skeletal remains shown at the UAP hearing in Mexico reportedly belong to the mummies found in the town of Nazca in Peru. A team of Russian researchers alleged their DNA was “different”.

Six mummies reportedly found in 2017 resembled humans with regard to physical features such as two arms, a pair of eyes, and a head. But, the mummies were three-fingered with their necks elongated at the back.

The mummies date back to the 5th Century if the findings were to be true and the Russian scientist also claimed that they belonged to “a certain race which had possibly reached a stage of advancement much earlier than we did. Maybe thousands of years earlier.”

He suggested they could have been from “extraterrestrial background”, but the World Congress on Mummy Studies refuted the scientists’ claims as a “fraud”