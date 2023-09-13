Mummies reportedly found in a tomb in the town of Nazca in Peru are famously referred to as “aliens” by UFO enthusiasts as researchers claim their anatomy is “different”.

The supposed UFO hearing by the Mexican Congress held on September 12, 2023, has put the Peruvian mummies back in the spotlight as bodies of the”non-human” creatures that weren’t explicitly recognized as extraterrestrials were shown on camera.

Image from Getty

‘Alien’ mummies of Nazca are not human

Russian researchers responsible for finding the three-fingered ‘alien‘ mummy in a Peruvian tomb claimed that the unidentified creature appear human, but is actually not.

The startling discovery was made in 2017 by researchers from St Petersburg, who upon examining the bodies of the mummies reached the conclusion that they have a “different anatomical structure to humans.”

The Evening Standard reports that Professor Konstantin Korotkov from the Russian National Research University told Sputnik news agency: “The tissue has biological nature and their chemical composition indicated that they are humans. Their DNA features 23 pairs of chromosomes, just like we have.”

“All four of them are males, each with a Y-chromosome. They appear human but they are not. Their anatomic structure is different,” he added.

Multiple Peruvian mummies found in a tomb

The scientists have named some of the six mummies they found in a tomb in the southern Peru city. One of them is called Maria, while another nine-month-old child reportedly found with her was named Vavita.

Four other male mummies were discovered with Maria and Vavita. Just like a typical human, each of the Peruvian mummies was found with two arms, two legs, a head, a pair of eyes, and a mouth.

Dr Konstantin claimed Maria’s rib was unusually shaped – it was round with some semicircular bones. Her head elongated at the back.

The scientist added: “Maria and Vavita could have been representatives of a certain race which had possibly reached a stage of advancement much earlier than we did. Maybe thousands of years earlier.”

The report also claims the Russian professor suggested the “figures could have been from an extra-terrestrial background”, which was reportedly criticized by fellow researchers.

The World Congress on Mummy Studies described the finding as a ‘fraud’

Dr. Konstantin’s findings were reportedly called a “fraud” by the World Congress on Mummy Studies. The author of the UFO Investigations Manual said the new evidence leans toward the fact that Maria was a human as opposed to what the researchers claimed.

He said: “Those involved in ‘scientifically’ examining the mummies seem to believe they are ancient aliens, but they are suffering from the wish to believe.”

“If you think about it how would humanoid aliens with three long fingers survive? They would be incredibly clumsy and it seems doubtful they would be capable of making a cup of tea let alone a flying saucer,” he added.

The claims were further debunked by Metabunk with a detailed analysis.