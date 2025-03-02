Riyadh, KSA – Marking a significant 15-year milestone as a global online retail leader, AliExpress is excited to unveil its month-long 2025 Ramadan Shopping Festival. This special event will feature an array of exclusive Ramadan promotions, attractive prices, and enhanced services across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), making it a great opportunity for consumers preparing for Ramadan and the eagerly anticipated Eid al-Fitr festivities.

This Ramadan, discover a vast selection of essential Ramadan and Eid items on AliExpress, designed to enhance your celebrations and simplify preparations. Explore an array of elegant attire for festive gatherings. Uplift your home’s ambience with exquisite décor pieces, including lanterns, decorative lights, and ornate tableware, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for suhoor and iftar meals. Delve into a diverse range of kitchen essentials and culinary accessories, ensuring you have everything you need to prepare delicious meals. Celebrate the essence of giving with thoughtful gifts such as jewelry, luxurious fragrances, and more—all available at competitive prices.

Thoughtful savings for a meaningful Ramadan

From March 1 to March 26, customers can enjoy a 15 SAR deduction for every 120 SAR spent (with a maximum of 30 SAR deduction per order), along with Big Save offers and coupon codes.* Some renowned brands are offering exclusive offers. For instance, consumers who purchase the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 will not only enjoy the best price but also get a free gift. Discounts are also available along with exclusive payment partnership benefits, such as stc pay and Tamara.

AliExpress continues to impress with its fast delivery services, offering cross-border deliveries in 10 days in the region with Free shipping and Free returns.* In addition, customers in the Kingdom can enjoy super-fast delivery in just three days for products shipped locally. AliExpress local warehouse is stocked with popular products for KSA consumers, such as HUAWEI MatePad, MLAY Epilator and King Smith WalkingPad.

Adding to the festivities, AliExpress introduces Shake & Win, available on the AliExpress app. GCC users can simply shake their mobiles for a chance to win fantastic prizes, including coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, Nintendo Switch, TCL TV, and additional shopping coupons.* These engaging prizes not only enhance the shopping experience but also add joy and the spirit of generosity during Ramadan.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the campaign goes one step further by involving KSA football stars Salem Al Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan as AliExpress brand ambassadors, whose dynamic presence underscores the campaign’s commitment to excellence. AliExpress has also partnered with top influencers on Snapchat to bring the best offers to fans.

“At AliExpress, our commitment to our KSA customers is unwavering,” said Jim Liu, General Manager at AliExpress for the Gulf region. “We will continue to invest in the Gulf to provide an exceptional shopping experience, while also enriching our product offerings and diversifying our business models to meet the evolving needs of local consumers.”

About AliExpress:

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

* Certain exceptions apply to free shipping and free returns.

* Subject to AliExpress’s Ramadan sale terms and conditions.

* Subject to AliExpress’s Shake & Win terms and conditions.