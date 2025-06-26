TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard will be required to divest 35 gas stations in order to move forward with its proposed $1.57 billion acquisition of 270 retail fuel outlets from grocery store chain Giant Eagle, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The proposed consent order would settle FTC charges that the deal was anticompetitive and would have likely led to higher fuel costs for consumers across Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, the commission said in a statement.

