Aljazeera Arabic’s Gaza correspondent Anas al-Sharif revealed on Thursday that another journalist has been killed in an Israeli air strike on his family’s tent in Gaza City.

Adam Abu Harbeid was a cameraman for the broadcaster al-Quds al-Youm.

Several members of Abu Harbeid’s family were critically injured, Sharif said.

“He accompanied me on much news coverage and was an example of politeness, humility, and respect,” Sharif wrote on X, sharing a photograph of the two of them at work.

“May God have mercy on you, our beloved Adam, and grant you Paradise,” he added.