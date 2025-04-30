Retired IAS Alkesh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as a member of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) and Sujata Chaturvedi as a Member, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training said in a press release.“The President is pleased to appoint Alkesh Kumar Sharma, IAS (KL:1990) (Retd.) as Member, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). with effect from forenoon of 17.04.2025, for a term of three years or until attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” D S Nagalakshmi Deputy Secretary to the Government of India said.

Sujata Chaturvedi has been appointed as Member, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Article 316(1) of the Constitution of India by the President.

“The tenure of Sujata Chaturvedi, as Member, UPSC, will commence from the date she enters upon the office of Member, UPSC. The term of her appointment will be regulated in accordance with the provisions of Article 316(2) of the Constitution of India, and the conditions of service will be governed by UPSC (Members) Regulations, 1969, as amended from time to time,” Deputy Secretary (PP-II) said.

