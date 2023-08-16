Former President Donald Trump faces a whopping 91 criminal charges across his four indictments.

A Georgia grand jury indicted Trump in a fourth criminal case this week.

Read all four of the former president’s indictments here.

A Georgia grand jury on Monday indicted former President Donald Trump and several of his allies over efforts to overturn the state’s election results in 2020.

The 13 felony counts in Georgia represent only a fraction of the charges the former president now faces after four criminal indictments in the last five months, including two federal cases related to the 2020 election results and classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago respectively.

In total, Trump has racked up 91 felony charges since March, even as he continues to successfully campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Read all four of the indictments here:

Manhattan DA case indictment over hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels

In March, a New York grand jury indicted Trump on 34 felony charges in connection to a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels made ahead of the 2016 election.

The indictment followed a years-long investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and marked the first time a current or former US president was ever criminally charged.

The Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago

A federal grand jury in June indicted Trump on 37 charges related to allegations that the former president broke federal law when he took documents with him from the White House to his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office in January 2021. Some of the documents included top-secret national security information, prosecutors allege.

These counts were the first-ever criminal charges brought by the Justice Department against a current or former president.

In July, an updated grand jury indictment in the case was filed, adding two additional charges against Trump and naming a third defendant in the case.

The Justice Department’s investigation into 2020 election interference

A grand jury in Washington, DC, brought four federal charges against Trump related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The 45-page indictment, unsealed on August 1, alleges Trump tried to obstruct Congress when he sought to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.

The Georgia RICO case

A Georgia grand jury indicted Trump over his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in the state to Joe Biden, charging the former president in a 41-count indictment that also named 18 of his allies.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleged Trump violated Georgia’s RICO statute after a years-long investigation into the former president’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021, in which Trump asked the public official to “find” 11,780 votes to swing the state in his favor.