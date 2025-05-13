Armed with an estimated £800 million fortune, Sean “Diddy” Combs is sparing no expense as he faces a slate of serious charges—including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution. With prosecutors alleging that the hip-hop mogul used coercion and violence to secure sexual acts and protect his empire, a conviction could put him behind bars for life.But Combs, who coined the iconic phrase “Bad Boy for Life,” is fighting back with a powerhouse legal team boasting over 150 years of combined courtroom experience. The high-profile group includes lawyers who’ve defended some of the most infamous names in recent history—from alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione to disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and rapper Young Thug.

Combs has pleaded not guilty, denied all allegations, and recently turned down a plea deal. His legal strategy is expected to rest on the argument that all sexual encounters were consensual, according to ABC reports.

Leading the Charge: Marc Agnifilo



At the forefront of Combs’ defense is veteran trial lawyer Marc Agnifilo, known for navigating high-stakes and high-profile cases. His client list reads like a courtroom who’s who: NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, and ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years for operating a secretive sex cult; Shkreli received seven years for securities fraud; and Ng got a 10-year sentence for his role in a $1.66 billion bribery scheme.

Agnifilo, a former state and federal prosecutor, has tried more than 200 cases over his 30-year career. He’s also one half of a legal power couple—his wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, is a former Manhattan DA who once investigated the Trump Organization and recently defended Luigi Mangione in a murder case.

Teny Geragos: Legal Legacy in Action



Also on the defense team is Teny Geragos, co-founder of the Agnifilo Intrater law firm. Like her colleague, she’s defended notorious figures like Raniere and Shkreli.A 2016 graduate of Loyola Law School, Geragos is the daughter of famed defense attorney Mark Geragos, who’s represented clients including Hunter Biden, Chris Brown, and Michael Jackson.

Although Mark Geragos is not officially part of Combs’ legal team, he made headlines during jury selection when prosecutors accused him of violating court rules by discussing the case on his podcast.

Mark is also currently working to secure the release of the Menendez brothers, more than 35 years after their conviction for the murder of their parents.

Alexandra Shapiro: The Appeals Expert



Bringing deep appellate experience to the team is Alexandra Shapiro. A former deputy chief of appeals for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, she once advised the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel and clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Shapiro is currently handling Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal following his recent conviction, and she has argued multiple cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Interestingly, the judge overseeing Combs’ trial also once clerked for Ginsburg, though during a different period.

Brian Steel: Battle-Tested in the South



Most recently added to the defense roster is Atlanta-based attorney Brian Steel, best known for representing rapper Young Thug in Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial.

Steel gained national attention after he was briefly jailed for contempt when he refused to reveal how he learned about a private meeting between a witness, prosecutors, and the judge—a ruling that was later overturned. His client ultimately avoided a long prison sentence despite multiple guilty pleas.

With a legal dream team like this, Combs is clearly preparing for a long and bitter courtroom battle. Whether their combined firepower can keep him out of prison remains to be seen.

