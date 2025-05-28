This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with Bradshaw Electric Vehicles.

Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles and waste management solutions, has launched a new range of Refuse Collection Vehicles which are specifically engineered to tackle the challenges of urban and food waste collection.

The Refuse Collection Vehicle range, which includes the Goupil G4, the long-wheelbase G4L and Bradshaw’s pedestrian PFB1500, are each designed to offer a solution to local authorities and waste management companies who need to operate in confined urban and pedestrian areas.

All three models have been made available in 4 body configurations; high tip body only, high tip body with bin lift, high tip body with bin lift and compaction arm or high tip body with bin lift and rear door for food waste collection.

Both the Goupil’s and Bradshaw’s RCVs are compact, agile, highly manoeuvrable and ideally suited to towns, high streets and pedestrianised areas. Their compact dimensions enable access through street barriers and around street furniture, while electric powertrains ensure a silent and pollution-free operation, making them an efficient alternative to traditional refuse collection methods.

The road-legal Goupil G4 is available with two lithium battery options, offering either a 62-mile or 93-mile range (wltp figures) on a single charge. The standard G4-RCV has a 2.0m3 hopper and a payload of up to 740kg and works with 120, 240, and 360-liter bins. The G4L Long-Wheelbase adds 500mm to its chassis, increases the volume to 3.5m3 and works with larger 660-litre bins.

Based on the popular PFB1500, which is available with a number of body options, including cage body, Bradshaw’s pedestrian-controlled walk-along RCV is designed to tackle the challenges of urban waste collection in areas with high pedestrian footfall and limited vehicle access.

The pedestrian-controlled RCV handles 120, 240 and 360-litre bins and features a corrosion-resistant aluminium hopper. The ergonomic tiller head provides a comfortable and precise operation and can be driven easily with either hand. With five braking systems, automatic hill hold, and advanced safety features, it ensures safe operation on slopes.

All three RCVs feature corrosion-resistant aluminium bodies with a 90° tipping angle for easy waste disposal into larger containers or larger RCVs for satellite operations, streamlining waste collection rounds and reducing overall time on the streets.

With increasing pressure on local authorities to reduce emissions and improve air quality, traditional diesel-powered waste vehicles are no longer viable. Bradshaw’s latest offering addresses these concerns by providing a zero-emission, cost-effective solution tailored for urban environments.

The Goupil G4 RCV in particular arrives at a crucial time for waste management operations following the introduction new recycling regulations coming into effect on 31st March 2025, requiring businesses across England that produce more than 5 kg of food waste per week being legally required to segregate food waste from general waste.

Ramsy Labassi, Marketing Manager of Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, commented: “As a company that is continually looking to innovate and respond to the evolving needs of its customers, we have introduced this new RCV range to offer a more sustainable and efficient solution for urban waste collection.

“Urban zones are becoming increasingly difficult for traditional waste collection vehicles to navigate due to rising congestion, restricted access zones, low-emission regulations, and the continued pedestrianisation of city centres and high streets. However, Bradshaw’s new compact RCV range has been purpose-built to overcome these challenges, offering local authorities and waste contractors a practical and zero-emission alternative that can easily access tight spaces and operate safely in areas with high pedestrian footfall.

“Both vehicles have been launched at a time where there’s a growing need from local authorities to improve efficiency in collecting waste, especially with the new food waste regulations coming into force recently, and we are delighted to already be receiving overwhelming interest for our new vehicles as they seek innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to existing refuse collection practices – which typically involve large diesel-powered vehicles that simply have become unsuitable and impractical in line with how urban environments are evolving.”