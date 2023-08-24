The first All Fun and Games clip from Vertical Entertainment‘s upcoming supernatural horror thriller has been released, featuring Netflix stars Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) and Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) as quarreling siblings.

The video introduces the main players of movie. Dyer’s Billie and Butterfield’s Marcus find themselves involved in a deadly game after their younger brother accidentally unleashes a demon. The film arrives in theaters and on VOD on September 1.

Check out the All Fun and Games trailer below (watch more trailers):

What is All Fun and Games about?

“The film explores the elements of cruelty inherent in children’s games – Flashlight Tag, Hangman, Hide & Seek – and what happens when the games go too far,” reads a brief synopsis for the film. “A group of Salem teens who discover a cursed knife that unleashes a demon that forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors.”

All Fun and Games is co-directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu from a screenplay they co-wrote with JJ Braider. This marks the directing duo’s feature directorial debuts. Joining Dyer and Butterfield are Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel), Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key), Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), Keith David (The Thing), Summer H. Howell (Curse of Chucky) and more.

The film is a production by Anton and AGBO, with Anton fully financing the project. Joining the Russo Brothers as executive producers are Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Anton’s Holly Hubsher. It is produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois along with AGBO’s Kassee Whiting.