• All Hands on Deck: Unleash prosperity through world class capital markets by Arunma Oteh has emerged as the winner of the prestigious award for 2025

• Africonomics: A History of Western Ignorance by Bronwen Everill emerged as the runner-up.

• Toni Kan’s Riding the Storm: The Untold Story of Africa’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic covering the African response to the Covid-19 pandemic was awarded the second runner-up prize.

• Organisers lauded the exciting shortlisted books but lamented the general paucity of stories about African business and enterprise.

• The Kaye Whiteman Memorial Lecture was delivered by Mr. Papa Ndiaye, founding partner of AFIG Funds, and current non-executive Chairman of Ecobank.

• Winners to share $17,500 of prize money

LONDON, United Kingdom, 8 July 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-All Hands on Deck: Unleash prosperity through world-class capital markets by renowned Nigerian economist and former World Bank Treasurer and Director General of the Nigerian SEC, Arunma Oteh, has been named the winner of the BCA Business Book of the Year Award 2025.

In this powerful and timely work, Oteh underscores the critical role of capital markets and the need for integrated, well-functioning capital markets in driving Africa’s development. Through sharp analysis and compelling narrative, the book delves into the structural challenges facing the continent, while offering an unflinching look at the realities of business and economic transformation across Africa.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the Institute of Directors in London on Friday July 4, 2025, where the winner received a trophy and a cash prize of $10,000.

Held annually, the award ceremony also features the Kay Whiteman Memorial Lecture. Whiteman was a journalist who dedicated his life to covering African affairs. This year’s guest speaker was financier and investor Mr. Papa Ndiaye, non-executive Chairman of Ecobank, a private equity stalwart and founding partner of Advanced Finance and Investment Group (AFIG Funds)

The runner-up prize went to Africonomics: A History of Western Ignorance, a provocative critique of Western economic policies towards Africa, which the judges praised for exposing the persistent paternalism and misconceptions that continue to undermine the continent’s progress.

The second runner-up, Riding the Storm: The Untold Story of Africa’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, recounts Africa’s struggle to secure vaccines and other essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. The judges commended the book for offering a powerful African perspective on how the continent came together when everyone else retreated, showcasing the continent’s resilience and potential when acting collectively.

The runners-up both received cash prizes of $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

The winning entry was adjudged the best for the year by the panel of judges constituted by The Business Council for Africa, promoters of the awards, which is now in its 3rd year, with the support of BrandComms and African Business.

The judging panel was comprised of respected African business and thought leaders as well as media executives: Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson of BCA, and chair of the Judging Committee, Chris Ogbechie, former Dean of Lagos Business School, Terhas Berhe, Managing Director and Founder of Brand Communications, Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Business and New African magazine, Moky Makura, CEO of AfricaNoFilter and Anver Versi, Editor of New African and African Banker magazine.

The annual competition is dedicated to recognising and rewarding the authors of the best business books from Africa that illuminate compelling business narratives that promote Africa’s socio-economic development.

The Business Council for Africa, in recognising the stories (re)shaping Africa’s business landscape, brings together key figures in African publishing and business while honouring the talented authors and publishers responsible for bringing these stories of African entrepreneurship and resilience to life.

This year’s shortlist featured an eclectic and interesting mix from biographies of business leaders to a focus on manufacturing and capital market reforms, African economics and infrastructure, intra-Africa travel, and the economics of skit making, as well as gas as an alternative feedstock for industry.

Commenting on the awards, Arnold Ekpe said: “We are still far from where we would like to be in terms of books that help us better understand the business landscape on the continent, which is dynamic and thriving. We hope the publicity generated by the BCA award and the valuable cash prizes will go a very long way to encourage more writers and business people to undertake the journey and give more publishers the confidence they need to push the books beyond the often narrow confines.”

Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Business magazine, in his comments, noted that the prize not only recognizes excellence in business writing but continues to extend the conversations around African business and enterprise. “Given the original angles one gets from African writers who project different worldviews and respond to different cultural forces, we should, in time, find a niche for African business writing that could become as popular as African music and fiction. These Awards are therefore an invaluable springboard for an exciting new departure in African literature.”

The Business Council for Africa is a prominent organisation dedicated to fostering economic growth, trade, and investment in Africa with a focus on promoting business excellence and collaboration. For more information about the BCA, please visit: www.bcafrica.org.

