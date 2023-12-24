If you are playing Starfield on PC, you can take advantage of console commands and cheats, from automatically unlocking doors and containers to enabling “God Mode”. With console commands and cheats, the whole galaxy is quite literally your personal sandbox.

If you’re not sure where to get started or are looking for a particular cheat to help you out of a sticky bind, here are all the major Starfield console commands and cheats. Open the command console by pressing the Tilde (~) or Grave (‘) key.

The following cheats and console commands only work for the PC version of Starfield. Using console commands can disable achievements and can create a new save directory. If you’re having trouble finding your save file, check out our guide here.

All Starfield Toggle Commands

tgm Toggle God Mode: Enables complete invincibility and unlimited ammo

tim Toggle Immortal Mode: Enables you to take damage, but you’ll never reach 0 health

psb Player Spellbook: unlocks all available powers.

tdetect Toggle Detect: NPCs will no longer detect you.

tcai Toggle Combat AI: Combat AI will no longer target you. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.

tcl Toggle No Clip – Character collision is disabled, allowing you to fly through walls, floors, and other objects. This can be disabled and enabled by re-entering the code.

tm Toggle Menus: Toggle UI menus on/off.

tfc Toggle Freefly Camera: The Camera is detached from the player, and you’re free to fly about the map.



All Starfield Targeted Commands

additem (Item ID) (Value) Adds Items – Specified items will be added to your character.

(Ref ID).amod (OMOD ID) Attach Weapon Mods: Specified weapon mods will be applied to your reference weapon. An item’s Reference ID can be obtained while in the Command Console and clicking on any items dropped on the ground to reveal their Reference ID.

(Ref ID).rmod (OMOD ID) Remove Attached Weapon Mod: Specified weapon mods will be removed from your reference weapon. An item’s Reference ID can be obtained while in the Command Console and clicking on any items dropped on the ground to reveal their Reference ID.

killall Kill All NPCs: All NPCs in the area will be killed.

kah Kill All Hostiles: All hostile NPCs in the area will be killed.

resurrect Resurrect NPC: Selected NPC will be resurrected. For this command to work, you’ll need to select the NPC while in the console command menu, so their Reference ID appears, then enter the cheat code.

unlock Unlock Doors and Containers: Unlock your current target door or container. In order for this to be a success, you must first attempt to open the locked target before inputting the command.

sexchange Change Character Gender: Changes your Character’s gender to the opposite sex.

showmenu or sleepwaitmenu Show Sleep / Wait Menu: Quickly access the wait menu, allowing you to adjust time on the fly.

or

All Starfield Player Commands

player.setlevel (Value) Increase Character Level: Increases your character to the specified level.

player.additem (Item ID) (Value) Add Items to Inventory: Specified items will be added to your inventory.

player.placeatme (Item ID) (Value) Spawn Item/Creature at You: The specified item or creature will be spawned directly in front of your character.

player.paycrimegold 0 0 (Faction ID) Pay Off Bounties: Remain out of jail, keep all stolen items, and pay off any outstanding Bounties for a specified Faction.

showlooksmenu player 1 Open Character Creator: Opens the character creator menu, allowing you to adjust your character’s appearance, name, background, and traits.

player.removeperk (Perk ID) Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds: The specified skill, trait, or background will be removed from your character.

player.addperk (Perk ID) Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds: The specified skill, trait, or background will be added to your character. Do note that you will need to have a spare perk, trait, or background slot available in order to add a perk to your character. So, be sure to remove a perk first before attempting this command.

player.setav carryweight (Value) Increase Carry Weight: Sets carry weight to the specified value.

psb Player Spell Book: All spells will be unlocked.



All Starfield Quest Commands

saq Start All Quests: All Main Story and Side Quests will be started. Please note this is likely to cause game crashes, so proceed with caution and ensure you have recently saved your game.

caqs Complete Main Quests: All Main Story Quests will be completed. Please note this is likely to cause game crashes, so proceed with caution and ensure you have recently saved your game.



For all other Starfield console commands and cheats, be sure to check out our Starfield Console Commands and Cheats List over on the IGN Starfield wiki! We have a full table of all Starfield cheats and commands, plus a rundown on how to start using cheats.

