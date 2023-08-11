All 39 asylum seekers onboard the Bibby Stockholm had to be evacuated today after deadly legionella bacteria was found in the migrant barge’s water system.

Just four days after the first 15 men stepped onto the vessel at Portland Harbour in Dorset on Monday, they will now be moved to new alternative accommodation.

The Home Office revealed environmental samples from the water system on the boat had shown levels of legionella bacteria ‘which require further investigation’.

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious lung infection known as Legionaires’ disease, which can happen when breathing in tiny droplets of water containing the bacteria.

But officials insisted that although nobody onboard had shown symptoms of the disease, all 39 would be disembarked while further assessments are carried out.

One Syrian migrant onboard the barge told MailOnline this afternoon that he had not been given any information and not told to leave. He said: ‘The place is very empty but no one has said anything to us. We will have to wait and see, but it is worrying.’

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick is said to now be holding meetings to discuss what is a blow to the Government’s plan to house up to 500 migrants on the barge.

The Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker barge at Portland Port in Dorset is pictured yesterday

Police officers look out over the Bibby Stockholm immigration barge at Portland yesterday

The Bibby Stockholm is seen moored at Portland Port in Dorset earlier this week

Opponents have claimed the barge is unsafe and a ‘floating prison’, while lawyers of some migrants due to board successfully argued to allow them to stay in hotels.

What is Legionnaires’ disease and how can you catch it? Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia or lung infection caused when a person breathes in air that contains legionella bacteria in droplets of water. If these bacteria get into water supplies in buildings, they can cause a risk to humans through air conditioning systems, humidifiers, showers, spa pools and taps or showers that are not often used. Legionnaires’ disease can only be contracted from contaminated water, usually when it is inhaled in aerosol form, and does not spread from person to person. It is normally caught in places such as hotels, hospitals or offices where bacteria has got into the water supply – and it is less common to catch it at home. You cannot usually get it from drinking water that contains the bacteria or places such as ponds, lakes and rivers. Symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain or discomfort, particularly when breathing or coughing. You can also have a high temperature and flu-like symptoms. Treatment in hospital may include antibiotics given directly into a vein, oxygen through a face mask or tubes in your nose and a machine to help you breathe. Advertisement

A Home Office spokesman told MailOnline today: ‘The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority.

‘Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

‘Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA and following its advice in line with long established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

‘As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.

‘No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires’, and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

‘The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to fresh water entering the vessel. Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person.’

Mr Jenrick has previously described the barge as ‘perfectly decent accommodation’, but asylum seekers who have spent four nights onboard have contrasting views.

While one Afghan compared it to the former US maximum security prison Alcatraz, others have said it was ‘cramped but comfortable’ with lots of facilities.

MailOnline understands that the legionella bacteria is believed to have come from the pipes on the vessel – with tests of the water at point of entry to the vessel having come back with no indication of legionella.

Six asylum seekers arrived on the vessel yesterday, and the UK Health Security Agency last night advised the Home Office to remove this group.

However, the Home Office will remove all 39 asylum seekers from the vessel to contingency asylum accommodation.

The bathroom facilities on board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge in Portland

The Bibby Stockholm is a 222 bedroom, three-storey vessel, which can house up to 506 people

The Home Office has leased the Bibby Stockholm to house around 500 migrants in Portland

The gym on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland is equipped with treadmills and weights

Sources within the department have insisted that this is a ‘further temporary precaution’ aimed to ‘reduce the health risk as much as possible’.

The Home Office is now awaiting the results of follow up tests which have been carried out on the water system by Dorset Council environmental health officers.

Sources added that it was not unusual to identify legionella bacteria in warm water systems, which is why they are often subject to regular testing.

It comes after the Home Office yesterday denied the barge was a ‘floating prison’ and insisted that those onboard would be ‘free to come and go as they want’.

Gardening in nearby allotments and hiking tours of the area are among the activities which could be offered to some 500 migrants set to board the giant vessel now berthed on the most southerly point of Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

Officials have been keen to stress efforts they have made to allay the concerns of people in Portland – a small island with a population of about 13,600 people.

The round-the-clock security presence on the site provided by Isca, consisting of 18 guards trained to military standard taking shifts in groups of six, accompanies CCTV surveillance and back-up from police if needed.

In total, about 60 staff including cooks and cleaners will be on board the barge run by Landry and Kling, a sub-contractor of Corporate Travel Management (CTM) which also managed vessels in Scotland housing Ukrainians.

A coach arrives as the Bibby Stockholm welcomes its first asylum seekers on Monday

People are seen carrying rucksacks and plastic bags as they climb aboard on Monday

People look out over Portland Port on Tuesday, where the Bibby Stockholm is moored

Spaghetti with meatballs, roast turkey, Irish stew and beef pie are on the sample menu to be served in the canteen by Dubai-headquartered offshore firm Connect Catering Services, alongside breakfast and a selection of snacks available 24 hours a day.

The gym, equipped with treadmills and weights, is still awaiting delivery of rowing machines and exercise bikes. Volleyball, basketball, netball and football can all be played in one of two outside courtyards.

Most of the 222 bedrooms have twin bunk beds, with cupboard space, a desk, en-suite bathroom, heating and windows which open.

But there are also 20 larger rooms which would sleep four people, and two rooms housing six people.

The bedrooms all have televisions which the operator was told to disconnect but were too costly to remove so can be used only as monitors.

Instead, residents will be encouraged to socialise or watch programmes and films in one of four communal TV rooms, and can also learn English in a classroom and worship in a dedicated space.

A small number of laptops are also available and there is Wi-Fi throughout the barge.