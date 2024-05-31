The new Exotics in Destiny 2: The Final Shape and its connected episode, Echoes, are looking very unique. There’s a sniper rifle that lets any class shoot Golden Gun, a chest piece that lets you vomit rockets at enemies, the return of multiple beloved Exotics from the original Destiny, and more.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll show you all the new Exotics coming to The Final Shape and Episode: Echoes, tell you what they do, and how you can unlock them.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Exotics list

There are a lot of new Exotics coming to The Final Shape. Here’s a quick glance at all of them.

Complete list of Final Shape Exotics Name Type Source Name Type Source Tessellation Energy fusion rifle Upgrade to the deluxe edition of The Final Shape Red Death Reformed Solar pulse rifle Season pass rank 1 Still Hunt Solar sniper rifle Currently unknown Microcosm Heavy Kinetic trace rifle Currently unknown Khvostov 7G-0X Kinetic auto rifle Currently unknown Ergo Sum Unknown sword Currently unknown Exotic raid weapon Currently unknown The Final Shape raid Exotic Episode: Echoes mission weapon Currently unknown Episode: Echoes Exotic mission Wishful Ignorance Titan gauntlets Rahool the Cryptarch Hazardous Propulsion Titan chest Rahool the Cryptarch Gifted Conviction Hunter chest Rahool the Cryptarch Balance of Power Hunter legs Rahool the Cryptarch Speaker’s Sight Warlock helmet Rahool the Cryptarch Mataiodoxia Warlock chest Rahool the Cryptarch Essentialism Hunter cloak Mysterious post-raid mission Stoicism Titan mark Mysterious post-raid mission Solipsism Warlock bond Mysterious post-raid mission

All Exotic weapons in The Final Shape

There are at least eight Exotic weapons coming in The Final Shape. As of this writing, it’s currently unknown how you can get your hands on most of these weapons, but we’ll update this post once we locate them.

Tessellation

Image: Bungie via Polygon

Type: Energy fusion rifle

How to get: Upgrade to the deluxe edition of The Final Shape

Tessellation is technically a Final Shape Exotic, even if it’s been available since 2023 for those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition of the expansion. And while upgrading to the deluxe edition is the only way to get this thing for the foreseeable future, it’ll eventually come to the Monument of Lost Lights, where you can use an Exotic Cipher and some currency to purchase it.

If you’re trying to decide if Tessellation is worth the deluxe upgrade, here’s what it does. The Intrinsic Exotic perk for Tessellation is Property: Undecidable, which causes the weapon to adapt its damage type to match your current grenade type, as well as grant bonus grenade energy on kills. This allows you to get Strand or Stasis weapons in your Energy slot for the first time ever, which should be very helpful for the new Prismatic subclass.

The secondary Exotic perk for Tessellation is Property: Irreducibile, which allows you to hold reload and suck your grenade into the weapon. You’ll then be able to fire that grenade out of your Tessellation, which creates an elemental explosion based on your grenade’s element.

The new expansion will also add a new Catalyst for Tessellation, which is still a mystery, but could introduce significant changes to the gun — like the Catalyst for Quicksilver Storm did back in Lightfall.

Red Death Reformed

Type: Solar pulse rifle

How to get: Season pass rank 1

Red Death Reformed is, as the name suggests, a remake of Red Death — a beloved Exotic from the original Destiny. Red Death Reformed also shares some similar functionality to the Exotic hand cannon Crimson (also designed after the original Red Death), and is a Solar pulse rifle that heals you whenever you kill enemies.

Red Death Reformed’s Intrinsic Exotic perk is Redemption, which causes final blows with the pulse rifle to Cure you and increase your reload speed. Reloading Red Death Reformed after you get a kill causes it to Cure nearby allies as well. The Inverse Relationship Exotic perk causes you to flinch less as well as gain increased handling and movement speed when you deal damage with Red Death Reformed. The Exotic pulse also deals more damage when your health gets low.

Based on testing at a preview event for The Final Shape, this pulse rifle its healing capabilities are very powerful, even when you’re playing by yourself. It’s a great pick if you’re struggling to complete an activity without dying, and you should consider using it in the Legendary version of The Final Shape campaign.

Still Hunt

Image: Bungie

Type: Solar sniper rifle

How to get: Currently unknown

Still Hunt has three Exotic traits. Its Intrinsic perk is Cayde’s Retribution, which causes any Orbs of Power you collect or precision hits you land to charge Still Hunt’s Super meter. Once the meter is full, you can hold reload to fire three Golden Gun shots. These shots work just like Golden Gun for Hunters, meaning that each shot does more damage than the last, and it only fires one shot if you’re using the Exotic Hunter helmet Celestial Nighthawk.

Its other two Exotic perks are Golden Munitions, which causes the weapon to gain bonus ammo whenever you activate Golden Gun, and Sharpshooter. Sharpshooter gives Still Hunt bonuses to target acquisition, aim down sight speed, and flinch resistance. All of those bonuses are enhanced when the Golden Gun mode is active, meaning you’ll be able to hit your shots even if you’re under fire.

This weapon deals very impressive damage to majors, mini-bosses, and bosses.

Microcosm

Image: Bungie

Type: Heavy Kinetic trace rifle

How to get: Currently unknown

Microcosm is a weapon of firsts in Destiny 2. It’s the first Heavy Trace Rifle in the game and it’s also the first Heavy weapon that does Kinetic — non-elemental — damage.

Its Intrinsic Exotic perk is Paracausal Beam, which causes it to fire a “beam of Kinetic light,” which deals bonus damage to shields. The other Exotic perk is Paracausal Imbuement, which causes kills with Microcosm to charge your Super bar. On the flip side, Microcosm will do increased damage for a short period of time once your Super expires.

The perks on the page don’t do Microcosm justice, as it hit like a truck even against a Master Lost Sector boss.

Khvostov 7G-0X

Image: Bungie

Type: Kinetic auto rifle

How to get: Currently unknown

Khvostov is an iconic Destiny weapon. The non-Exotic form is the first gun you pick up in both the original Destiny and Destiny 2, and it was also a fully customizable Exotic back in the first game. It’s finally back in Destiny 2 in its Exotic form, but has entirely new perks this time around.

Khvostov 7G-0X’s main perk is called The Right Choice, which causes every seventh bullet to ricochet between enemies and deal additional damage. Its Exotic Trait is Eyes Up, Guardian, which causes Orbs of Power to strengthen the bounce effect, giving you bonus bounces and damage. If that wasn’t good enough, it also comes with the Shoot-to-Loot perk.

This gun is very powerful, acting almost like a Kinetic Sunshot. It’s especially potent when paired with the new Prismatic subclass, as it can charge both your Light and Darkness Transcendence meters.

Ergo Sum

Image: Ryan Gilliam

Type: Unknown sword

How to get: Currently unknown

We don’t know much about the Ergo Sum sword or how you get it, but Bungie leaked its existence via a marketing email a few weeks before the expansion.

All we have to go off here is the name, which is Latin for “I think, therefore I am.” Take that however you will as you prepare to jump into combat with the greatest wielder of the Darkness — often associated with thought and order — that we’ve ever faced in The Witness.

Exotic raid weapon

Type: Currently unknown

How to get: The Final Shape raid, name unknown

Bungie never talks about the raid Exotic until players complete it, and we’ll know more after the The Final Shape’s raid release on June 7. However, we know for certain there will be a raid Exotic, as every raid has had one since the original Vault of Glass back in 2014.

As for what it’ll be and what it can do, your guess is as good as ours.

Exotic Episode: Echoes mission weapon

Image: Bungie

Type: Currently unknown

How to get: Episode: Echoes Exotic mission, name unknown

While Bungie hasn’t announced it yet, we know via the Episode roadmap that each new Episode will come with both an Exotic weapon (Red Death Reformed, in this case), and a new Exotic mission. That means that sometime before Episode: Echoes is over, we’ll be getting a Whisper, Zero Hour, Avalon, Starcrossed, or something in that vein. That means whatever this Exotic is, it’ll probably be craftable, and we’ll be able to earn new perks each week.

All Exotic armor in The Final Shape

Not counting the Exotic class items, there are six new Exotic armor pieces in The Final Shape — two per class. All six of these new Exotics will come from Rahool and his new Exotic-deciphering loyalty program. You’ll need to increase Rahool’s reputation in order to unlock them.

The Exotic class items allow Prismatic Guardians to mix the effects of two existing Exotics together, and won’t be available until after The Final Shape raid launches on June 7.

Wishful Ignorance

Image: Bungie

Type: Titan gauntlets

How to get: Rahool the Cryptarch

The Exotic perk for Wishful Ignorance is called Wish-Dragon’s Talons, and it causes your Frenzied Blade to gain a fourth charge. While wearing this Exotic, your Frenzied Blade and Flechette Storm Aspect briefly increase their damage with each strike. Pulses from your Banner of War return melee energy to you based on how many allies you heal.

This Exotic has some massive implications for Strand Titans using both Banner of War and Flechette Storm. But the bonus Frenzied Blade charge and damage means that these might even be useful for Prismatic Titans, who don’t have access to either of those Strand Titan aspects.

Hazardous Propulsion

Image: Bungie

Type: Titan chest

How to get: Rahool the Cryptarch

The Exotic perk for Hazardous Propulsion is Danger Close, which causes weapon precision hits or kills to have a chance to load Kinetic Exodus rockets into the chest piece. Whenever you use your class ability, you’ll fire any stored Exodus rockets, which home in on enemy targets. Dealing damage with your Exodus rockets give you a temporary buff that increases all rocket launcher damage.

This chest piece has a lot of potential for Titans. Not only do these rockets deal quite a bit of damage, but the boost to rocket launchers could seriously increase Titans’ DPS in boss fights.

Gifted Conviction

Image: Bungie

Type: Hunter chest

How to get: Rahool the Cryptarch

The Exotic perk for Gifted Conviction is The Gift of Certainty, which causes you to unleash little Arc explosives whenever you activate Ascension or Tempest Strike. These explosives deal damage and Jolt targets. Jolting any nearby targets grants you increased damage resistance.

This chest piece plays nicely with Hunter’s new Ascension Aspect, which allows them to fly into the air. It also gives Hunters a nice defensive option while on Arc, as Jolt is a very powerful and common subclass verb.

Balance of Power

Image: Bungie

Type: Hunter legs

How to get: Rahool the Cryptarch

The Exotic perk for Balance of Power is called Double Down, and it causes your Threaded Specter to last longer and have more durability. This enhanced Threaded Specter also releases additional Threadings when it takes damage. Finally, you won’t appear on any enemy radars when standing near your Threaded Specter.

This is more of a PvP Exotic than a PvE one, but it will definitely annoy any Crucible opponents you go up against as a Strand Hunter.

Speaker’s Sight

Image: Bungie

Type: Warlock helmet

How to get: Rahool the Cryptarch

The Exotic perk for Speaker’s Sight is The Lost Voice, which causes your healing grenades to spawn a Restorative Turret. Healing allies has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power.

This Exotic could be very useful for Solar or Prismatic Warlocks looking to keep their teammates healthy. Healing grenades normally just give a single burst of healing to allies, but with Speaker’s Sight, Warlocks can lock down an area for a while by providing constant healing for their Fireteam.

Mataiodoxia

Image: Bungie

Type: Warlock chest

How to get: Rahool the Cryptarch

The Exotic perk for Mataiodoxia is Stylostixis, which causes any targets you damage with your Arcane Needle Strand melee to emit a Suspending burst when they die. If you land multiple Arcane Needles on a single target, an even larger Suspending burst will immediately occur. Killing any suspended targets grants you melee energy and your Arcane Needles can pierce Barrier Champions.

This Exotic gives Strand Warlocks some additional options for Suspending targets — something the class is already good at doing. But perhaps more importantly, it gives Prismatic Warlocks a reliable way to Suspend enemies since they don’t have access to a Suspend grenade.

Exotic class items

Image: Bungie

Type: Titan mark, Hunter cloak, Warlock bond

How to get: Mysterious post-raid mission

The Exotic class items are the only Exotic armor pieces you won’t be able to get from Rahool the Cryptarch this episode. Instead, they’ll come from a mysterious activity that won’t be released until after Guardians complete the raid on June 7.

As for the class items themselves, they may have different names, but they all function the same. Each class item — Essentialism, Stoicism, and Solipsism — has random rolls, and each will get one Exotic perk in its first column and one in its second column. The idea is that these class items let you mix and match multiple Exotic effects together. The perk pools are (mostly) different between the three classes, and (mostly) contain effects belonging to Exotics from their particularly class — i.e. Titans typically will only be able to use other Titan effects.

The “spirit” versions of the perks on these class items aren’t the entire Exotic perks from the original Exotics, and are usually missing an effect. If you want to use Spirit of Abeyant on your Titan, for example, you’ll only get the three-pronged Suspending blasts from the Abeyant Leap Exotic. If you want to get Woven Mail whenever you Suspend an enemy — the other half of Abeyant Leap — you’ll need to wear that Exotic instead.

Finally, these Exotic class items only work while you’re using the new Prismatic subclass, so keep that in mind.

Below, here are the perk pools for each of the three Exotic class items:

Essentialism Exotic Hunter Cloak First column perk and description Second column perk and description First column perk and description Second column perk and description Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of the Dragon: Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. Spirit of the Cyrtarachne: Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. Spirit of Galanor: Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. Spirit of Gyrfalcon: Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. Spirit of Foetracer: Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that abilitiy’s element. Spirit of the Liar: Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. Spirit of Caliban: Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. Spirit of the Wormhusk: Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. Spirit of Renewal: Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. Spirit of the Coyote: Gain an additional class ability charge.

Stoicism Exotic Titan Mark First column perk and description Second column perk and description First column perk and description Second column perk and description Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of Severance: Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. Spirit of Contact: Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. Spirit of Hoarfrost: Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slow nearby targets when created. Spirit of Scars: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. Spirit of the Eternal Warrior: Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super’s element when your Super ends. Spirit of the Horn: Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets. Spirit of the Abeyant: Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. Spirit of Alpha Lupi: Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. Spirit of the Bear: Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy. Spirit of the Armamentarium: Gain an additional grenade charge.

Solipsism Exotic Warlock Bond First column perk and description Second column perk and description First column perk and description Second column perk and description Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of the Stag: Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. Spirit of Vesper: Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. Spirit of the Filaments: Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. Spirit of Harmony: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element grant you Super energy. Spirit of the Necrotic: Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. Spirit of Starfire: Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. Spirit of Smiomancy: Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. Spirit of the Swarm: Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. Spirit of Apotheosis: Temporarily gain greatly increased melee regen after your Super ends. Spirit of the Claw: Gain an additional melee charge.