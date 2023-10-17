Fans are curious to learn how many #1 hits Drake has after the rapper landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 with the J.Cole collab, First Person Shooter, to tie with Michael Jackson.

Drake is basking in the success of his latest studio album, For All the Dogs, with several songs topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And, it seems the rapper didn’t realize he would soon hold the same record as the King of Pop for a male solo artist with the most hits when he sang: “I’m one away from Michael” in the same track that earned him the new honor.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

How many #1 hits does Drake have?

Drake holds the record for most no. 1 hits by a male solo artist with 13 chartbusters. While First Person Shooter marks Drizzy’s yet another leader on the prestigious chart, J.Cole has earned his first no.1 on Billboard Top 100.

Michael Jackson held the title until now with the same number of hits and Drake’s new record has tied him with the King of Pop for fourth place among all acts as well.

After his song with J. Cole made it to the top of the list, Drake took to Instagram to point out he technically has 14 no.1 hits with Travis Scott‘s Sicko Mode featuring him from 2018, which landed top on Billboard in its 17th week.

Posting side-by-side pictures of him and Michael on his Instagram story, the rapper commented on his latest title: “Sicko Mode technically makes 14 but they didn’t count my feature so we got work to do.”

All of rapper’s Billboard chartbusters as he ties with Michael Jackson

Here are all of Drake’s No. 1 hits on Billboard Hit 100 as he ties with the King of Pop:

For All the Dogs debuts No.1 on Billboard 200 chart

For All the Dogs debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and is reportedly marking the fourth-largest week of the year for an album.

Drake’s latest project comes with 23 tracks with multiple features – from SZA to J. Cole. For the unversed, his six-year-old son Adonis has a cameo in one of the songs, 8 M in Charlotte, and another song that was just released titled, My Man Freestyle.

The latest album has also inspired a special calendar consisting of Drake’s verses from Slime You Out which is available to order on the rapper’s official shopping site.