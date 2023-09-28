Google is celebrating its 25th birthday with a series of fun games and easter eggs, and we have found all the sneaky easter eggs for you, including ‘Do a Barrel Roll,’ ‘Google in 1998,’ ‘Atari Breakout’ and more.

Google turns 25 this year and the technology company is hosting its enormous jubilee year celebrations online, where internet users from across the world can participate. Along with a fun Suprise Spinner game, the tech giant has also hidden a series of easter eggs throughout its various products for users to find and enjoy. However, to access all the cool stuff, you will first need to activate party mode. Here’s how to do it and a list of all the amazing easter eggs we have found for you.

Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

How to activate party mode on Google?

To activate party mode, type “happy birthday” on Google’s search bar. You shall see confetti falling from the top of your screen, indicating you are in.

You can also access the same by typing the code word “happy birthday” out on Google Translate.

If typing is too much work, simply hum the tune to the Happy Birthday song on Google’s voice recognition tool. Several of the easter eggs also have some addictive games hidden in them.

All of Google’s 25th birthday easter eggs

Below is a list of all the easter eggs we’ve found! Some are from the previous years but several are brand new.

Google’s official 25th birthday easter eggs:

Unofficial Easter Eggs:

Restored easter eggs from yesteryear:

Google also has a Surprise Spinner game

Google has also released a fun collection of games via its ‘Google Birthday Surprise Spinner.’

If you head to the search engine and type the keyword mentioned above, you will see a game popping up on the top of your screen. You will also be greeted with the ‘Spin’ option.

Once you click Spin, the multi-colored wheel will spin itself and give you a result. The result you get is the game you can play if you choose the Click to Open option.