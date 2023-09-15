The All Rise Season 4 release date is highly anticipated, considering the third season is set to premiere on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 9/8c on OWN. The series revolves around the stories of the court system and documents the lives of the judges, attorneys, clerks, cops, and other staff members in Los Angeles.

Here’s all the All Rise Season 4 release date information we know so far and all the details on when it is coming out.

In August 2023, it was officially reported that the third season of the courtroom series would be its last. The final 10 episodes will premiere on Saturday, September 16, 2023 on OWN following which the show will bid goodbye for good.

The series was initially canceled after two seasons, but OWN brought it back to life in 2021 for a 20-episode run for its third season. However, in March 2023, it was reported that the NAACP Image Award–nominated series, led by Simone Missick, had been released by producing studio Warner Bros. Television, facing a potential cancellation. Officially, the show won’t be returning for Season 4.

Apart from Simone Missick, the cast includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, Marg Helgenberger, Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes and Ian Anthony Dale.

The official synopsis for All Rise reads:

“All Rise is a drama that pulls back the curtain on the court system and shows the chaotic and sometimes absurd lives of judges and attorneys as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops, and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.”