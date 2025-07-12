The most prestigious tennis tournament in the world is nearing its end as rising American star Amanda Anisimova aims to upset Iga Świątek in Saturday’s Wimbledon women’s final while a battle of the top two men’s stars — Jannik Sinner and Caros Alcarz — conclude the event Sunday.

And while the on-court play has garnered headlines, so too has the action off of it. Countless celebrities and athletes like Tom Holland, Olivia Rodrigo and Leonardo DiCaprio have been in attendance for matches in recent weeks. Here are the scenes from Wimbledon.