S uzy Izzard is aiming to stand as a Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion — the only seat currently held by the Green Party.

The comedian has announced her intentions although Labour is yet to confirm who its candidate will be for the constituency.

Caroline Lucas has previously announced she will not stand and the Green Party has put forward Sian Berry, its former leader, as its new candidate.

It is not confirmed when the next general election will take place, but it is likely to be in 2024 and cannot be any later than January 2025.

Suzy Izzard — previously known as Eddie Izzard, whose family is from East Sussex — is a long-term supporter of the Labour Party and has attempted to become the name on the ballot before but is yet to formally run.

Izzard has been donating to the party since the 1990s and has appeared at Labour events as well as featuring in party publicity.

These are her attempts to hold an elected position:

2023

Izzard has set her stall out early and announced her intention to win the seat — using her website to attack the local Green council as well as criticise the Conservative government.

She said: “I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion, to support this brilliant city and its diverse and vibrant community. Suzy Izzard wants to stand for Labour / Jordan Pettitt / PA Wire

“Whilst the Tories stoke fear and encourage culture wars, Brighton has shown the country another way; open-minded and welcoming to all, with a thriving arts, creative and cultural scene.

“But for 13 years the Tories have tried to drag us down… It will take practical action and not protest to fix what has been broken.”

It remains to be seen if she will be chosen by Labour as its candidate for the seat. Izzard has been supporting Labour since the 1990s / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky

2022

Last year, Izzard missed out on representing Sheffield Central, with local councillor Abtisam Mohamed being put forward.

Ms Mohamed won 433 votes to Izzard’s 175.

Afterwards, Izzard tweeted: “We have faced huge amounts of abuse, racism, or transphobia throughout this campaign. It has been very difficult to sift through this and continue to run positive campaigns. Yet, we all managed it.” Izzard has tried multiple times to get into office / Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

2020

Izzard had said several times she would run to be Mayor of London but put herself forward in 2020 for the following year's vote. Sadiq Khan was chosen instead of her for the candidacy.

2016 and 2018

In 2016, Izzard attempted to gain election for the National Executive Committee of Labour, and again in 2018, but failed both times.

However, she was eventually temporarily selected by default later in 2018, when Christine Shawcroft resigned in an antisemitism row. Izzard was then defeated in an election later in 2018 to find a permanent successor for Ms Shawcroft.