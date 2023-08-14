At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ is home to a number of iconic brands but Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the service’s biggest drawcards. The Mandalorian‘s premiere launched Disney+ into hyperspace four years ago and the minds at Lucasfilm haven’t slowed down preparing new content for the streaming service.

Here’s every Star Wars series we have to look forward to on Disney+.

Every Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+

Ahsoka

One breakout star who is getting their own spin-off series is Ahsoka Tano. The Jedi warrior is famous in the Star Wars animated series but she made the jump to live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

We’ll see Rosario Dawson return to continue that storyline in Ahsoka as the Jedi hunts down Grand Admiral Thrawn. Star Wars Rebels members Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla will also appear in live-action for the first time.

Release date: August 23

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Announced at Star Wars Celebration last year was a new series from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Jude Law stars in the lead role of Skeleton Crew along with a crop of up-and-coming kids who are sent into space for an unknown reason. It’s said to mimic the vibes of Stranger Things and 80s Amblin movies.

Release date: Late 2023

The Acolyte

Image: Lucasfilm

The Acolyte is one of the most mysterious and exciting new projects on the Star Wars slate. Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is behind the series and it promises to take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the High Republic era. Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) are just a few of the cast members on board.

Release date: 2024

Andor – Season 2

Image: Disney+

Andor’s first season turned out to be one of the most unexpected surprises from the galaxy far far away. The gritty spy thriller about the origins of the rebellion and one of its greatest fighters, Cassian Andor, went darker and more mature than any Star Wars series to date, and it was all the better for it.

In the second and final season, we’ll see the events that lead up to Rogue One.

Release date: 2024

The Bad Batch Season 3

Image: Disney

After a successful couple of seasons on Disney+, the animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch is officially returning for a third and final season.

The series follows an elite force of experimental clones who each harbour their own special skills. The third season will deal with Omega’s capture by the empire and delve further into Palpatine’s cloning efforts.

Release date: 2024

Lando

Image: Lucasfilm

We haven’t heard much about Lando Calrissian’s solo series since it was announced at Disney Investor Day a couple of years ago.

While Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was once on board as showrunner, the latest update is that Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen, will now be lead writers.

Apparently, the series will follow Lando in his younger years, with Glover returning to helm the part.

Release date: TBA

The Mandalorian Season 4

Image: Disney+

Following mixed reactions to The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s unclear if the hit Star Wars series will be renewed for Season 4. However, creator Jon Favreau mentioned that he wrote a fourth season of the show during post-production on Season 3. All we’re waiting for now is an official announcement from Disney.

Even if Mando doesn’t get a fourth season there are plans for the character to return in a crossover movie that will combine the stories told in Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka and The Mandalorian.

Release date: TBC

If only we could make the jump to hyperspace and speed our way to a time when all these Star Wars series are on our screens.

In the meantime, you can catch plenty of other Star Wars content over on Disney+ right now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.