The Wilderness soundtrack features songs by Lykke Li, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Self Esteem, Santigold, and even a dancefloor classic from legendary pop singer Britney Spears, but the score itself is composed by American singer-songwriter, record producer and former actress Morgan Kibby, who starred for three years in the Nickelodeon sitcom 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd. She’s also known for collaborating with Panic! at the Disco, Harry Styles, and Lady Gaga. This isn’t her first score for a Prime Video series, as she was behind the sound of The Power, the Amazon sci-fi drama series that debuted earlier this year.

Kibby has made the Wilderness score available on Spotify, and we’ve embedded that at the bottom of this article so you can hop straight on it if you’d like. But if it’s the other bangers in Wilderness you’re after, look no further! Here’s a list of all the songs that feature in the show…

Wilderness Full Soundtrack List

Episode 1: Happily Ever After

Dance, Dance, Dance – Lykke Li

The Man With The Bag – Kay Starr

Sacrilege – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ferris Wheel – Sylvan Esso

The Lasty – Santigold

Episode 2: The Other Woman

Sun Of A Gun – Oh Land

Gold – Kiiara